The Queen Flowers R&D department is developing both potted plants and cut flowers. This has led to the two-colored kalanchoe cut flowers.

Bicolour Kalanchoe cut flowers

Queen® Flowers is known for their Kalanchoe CutFlowers, both in stores and online through social media, where they are highlighted for their flowering time of minimum 3 weeks, ethylene resistance, antiseptic effect and vibrant colors.

“Our Kalanchoe CutFlowers has been a hit both in-store and on social media. Customers know our CutFlowers for their unique longevity with a minimum of 3 weeks of flowering, and it’s exciting to see them becoming a favorite choice. We’re proud to set new trends in floral elegance,” Emilie Stærmose Lishchenko, CMO of Queen Flowers.

This assortment features varieties such as the Botanical Pink Meadow. “This stunning cut flower features a bright pink border on each petal, surrounding a beautiful light pink hue—simply breathtaking, beautiful, and feminine.”

Botanical Pink Meadow, Queen Flowers

Emilie: “Its vibrant pink colors and delicate design have captivated our customers, and the positive feedback has been incredible. It’s clear that Botanical Pink Meadow is a standout.”

Swirly White Meadow, Queen® Flowers

The Swirly White Meadow, a creamy white variety with a dark burgundy center. “Last but not least is the vibrant Flaming Orange Meadow, a strong orange variety perfect for all seasons.

This variety is hard to overlook, and like all our two-colored varieties, it has been extremely well received by the customers. These exceptional two-colored CutFlowers are perfect as monochrome bouquets and bundles and with their multiple colors, they do not necessarily need to be mixed with other varieties.”

Flaming Orange Meadow, Queen Flowers

Available in a modern, feminine Queen® Flowers sleeve, these cut flowers fit in stores and garden centers, offering long shelf life and beauty.

