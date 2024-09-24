The Queen Flowers R&D department is developing both potted plants and cut flowers. This has led to the two-colored kalanchoe cut flowers.
Bicolour Kalanchoe cut flowers
Queen® Flowers is known for their Kalanchoe CutFlowers, both in stores and online through social media, where they are highlighted for their flowering time of minimum 3 weeks, ethylene resistance, antiseptic effect and vibrant colors.
“Our Kalanchoe CutFlowers has been a hit both in-store and on social media. Customers know our CutFlowers for their unique longevity with a minimum of 3 weeks of flowering, and it’s exciting to see them becoming a favorite choice. We’re proud to set new trends in floral elegance,” Emilie Stærmose Lishchenko, CMO of Queen Flowers.
The Queen Flowers R&D department is developing both potted plants and cut flowers, this has among others led to the two-colored CutFlowers.
This assortment features varieties such as the Botanical Pink Meadow. “This stunning cut flower features a bright pink border on each petal, surrounding a beautiful light pink hue—simply breathtaking, beautiful, and feminine.”
Emilie: “Its vibrant pink colors and delicate design have captivated our customers, and the positive feedback has been incredible. It’s clear that Botanical Pink Meadow is a standout.”
The Swirly White Meadow, a creamy white variety with a dark burgundy center. “Last but not least is the vibrant Flaming Orange Meadow, a strong orange variety perfect for all seasons.
This variety is hard to overlook, and like all our two-colored varieties, it has been extremely well received by the customers. These exceptional two-colored CutFlowers are perfect as monochrome bouquets and bundles and with their multiple colors, they do not necessarily need to be mixed with other varieties.”
Available in a modern, feminine Queen® Flowers sleeve, these cut flowers fit in stores and garden centers, offering long shelf life and beauty.
For more information: Queen Flowers flowers@queen.dk
www.queenflowers.nl Publication date: Thu 29 Aug 2024