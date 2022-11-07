International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced the winner of the Floral Marketer of the Year award at the Floral Reception at this year’s Global Produce & Floral Show. This year’s winner is Sun Valley Floral Farms President and CEO, Lane DeVries. The purpose of this award is to recognize the great works that inspire and influence the industry efforts in order to move us all towards a stronger industry, Lane embodies this mission. Congratulations Lane and all of our friends at Sun Valley Floral Farms!

November 2, 2022

Floral Marketer of the Year Announced at IFPA

Orlando, Florida – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) announced the winner of the Floral Marketer of the Year award at the Floral Reception at this year’s Global Produce & Floral Show. This year’s winner is President and CEO of Sun Valley Floral Farms, Lane DeVries.

The award was announced by 2021 winner, Deborah Zoellick of Walmart, at the well-attended Floral Enchanted Biergarten reception.

“I’m thrilled for Lane,” said IFPA Director of Floral, Becky Roberts. “He has been an engaged and dedicated volunteer and mentor for our industry and it was an honor to see him celebrated by his peers at the reception. The purpose of this award is to recognize the great works that inspire and influence the industry efforts in order to move us all towards a stronger industry, Lane embodies this mission and there is no one more deserving.”

In the announcement, Zoellick shared sentiments from DeVries peers. Nominees recognized the winner’s passion for his work who is a generous mentor with a strong believe in the importance and power of flowers.

“Our floral industry is built on the heritage and legacy of family farms and it’s wonderful to see that reflected in this year’s award recipient,” said IFPA CEO Cathy Burns. “Lane’s leadership starts from the flower fields and extends all the way through to supermarket floral marketing and merchandising. His commitment to education ensures consumers experience the joy of fresh with every purchase and I deeply appreciate the role he’s played in building and strengthening IFPA’s floral community.”

The Floral Marketer of the Year is offered each year to recognize a floral leader who has been particularly influential in the floral industry that year.

