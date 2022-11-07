IFTF 2022 is set to take place at the Greater Amsterdam Expo (formerly known as Haarlemmermeer Expo) between 9 and 11 November. With over 275 exhibitors, thousands of pre-registered international visitors will be in awe of the effort made to build the most beautiful booths. This year will see a record number of international flower growers participating, offering cut flower purchasers from around the globe to discuss new varieties and contracts for the new selling season.

Expect to see the latest from renowned breeders, growers, and essentials like Selecta Cut Flowers, Ball, Chrysal, De Ruiter, United Selections, Royal Van Zanten, Sian Flowers, Thursd.com, and many more. It will most definitely be the place to be if you have any interest in flowers.

IFTF 2022 Will Be One of the Best Fairs in Decades

By: THURSD. | 01-11-2022

IFTF 2022 in Vijfhuizen

Show organizer HPP is happy with a lot of first-time exhibitors at the 2022 IFTF which in breaking with tradition takes place one week later than usual. This date change allows industry professionals from Southern Europe to travel to the Netherlands after the peak sales period for All Saints Day.

Ball With the New Variety Delphinium Trick Lavender

The ‘Flowers By Sea’ Conference Is Fully Booked

In a prelude to its International Flower Trade Fair (IFTF) Dutch show, HPP announces its second Flowers by Sea conference taking place on 8 November at Expo Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. Following strong demand, the event is now fully booked.

Organizer HPP:

“Seafreight replacing airfreight is just a matter of time. Shipping flowers by boat from Africa to Europe is not only possible, it is the future alternative for airfreight. South America is already ‘doing’ it. By 2030 it is expected that 50 per cent of all perishable products will be transported by boat.”

Thursd at IFTF 2022

Also last year Thursd was present at Vijfhuizen, and it has to be said: IFTF is the place to be for everybody in Floricultural Industry. And Thursd has some great news: besides being The Floral Meetup Spot where everybody is welcome, Thursd will also announce its Floral Trend Color of the Year 2023 during IFTF 2022. Are you curious about what the Floral Trend Color will be? Come to booth D1.24 and listen to the amazing story of this media platform.

Exhibition Hours

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022: from 10:00 hrs. – 18:00 hrs.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022: from 10:00 hrs. – 18:00 hrs.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022: 10:00 hrs. – 17:00 hrs.

Contact IFTF

Visiting address:

International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF)

Greater Amsterdam Expo

Stelling 1

2141 SB Vijfhuizen

Netherlands

Phone: +31 23 566 01 40