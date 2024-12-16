The 2025 Tropical Plant International Expo is set to take place Jan. 22-24, 2025 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

December 19, 2024

The 2025 Tropical Plant International Expo, set to take place Jan. 22-24 at the Broward County Convention Center, sets the industry watermark each year for those who are in the business of plants.

Always evolving, always on trend, TPIE is the premier trade event where industry professionals gain new ideas and experience the latest trends. It’s where those in the know go to prepare for a most successful new year! With a dynamic mix of education, impressive and innovative displays and networking opportunities, TPIE offers something for everyone in the plant and landscape industry.

From cultivating business relationships to discovering cutting-edge products and gaining insights into market trends, TPIE is where industry leaders converge to drive growth and innovation. Attendees will have the chance to:

Explore Exhibits: Engage with top suppliers and discover the latest foliage, floral and tropical products from more than 400 exhibitors.

Engage in Education Workshops: Participate in educational sessions designed to provide actionable insights and skills, led by industry experts.

Network with Industry Leaders: Connect with key players in the horticulture world through curated networking events and social activities.

“We are thrilled to bring together professionals from all facets of the tropical plant and horticulture industry,” said Tal Coley, chief executive officer of the Florida’s Nursery and Growers Landscape Association. “TPIE continues to be where innovative trends premier; relationships are forged and industry leaders emerge.”