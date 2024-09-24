burton + BURTON offers an extensive range of balloons and plush gifts perfect for any occasion. With a collection of new balloons and plush, burton + BURTON will be exhibiting at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta Oct. 17–19 in booth B2915.

Dull article Below Source: Produce News

burton + BURTON offers a vast collection of balloons and plush toys for any occasion

September 11, 2024

burton + BURTON offers an extensive range of foil balloons perfect for every occasion–from cheerful “Happy Birthday” messages to warm “Get Well” wishes and joyous “Welcome Baby” greetings. Each balloon is designed to add a special, heartfelt touch to life’s celebrations.

The company also provides a coordinating plush that beautifully complement the balloon messages, creating delightful and memorable gift combinations. In addition to the traditional bears, puppies and kittens, the company launched a prehistorically precious new line of dinosaur-themed baby, birthday and Valentine’s plush.

Latex balloons have evolved remarkably and are now available in a stunning array of colors and sizes, crafting a striking design has never been easier. The selection includes various brands its customers value and trust. Each one offers a spectrum of hues, finishes and price points, providing customers with choices to suit every need. For over a year, the company offered its own brand of latex: burton + BURTON. Whether floating, filled with helium, or forming intricate designs while filled with air, balloon creations add a touch of joy to any celebration or event, delighting people of all ages.

“The company has expanded its latex balloon line, which now includes five brands in various sizes and colors: burton + BURTON, Kalisan, Qualatex, Sempertex and TUFTEX,” said Kacie Carswell, marketing manager at burton + BURTON.

The company provides decorative balloon assortments that customers can modify to craft personalized messages, as well as curated bouquets of foil balloons for multiple types of special occasions. burton + BURTON also offers assorted preinflated balloons paired with mugs, tumblers, candy and plush, for perfect, on-the-go gifts.

With a collection of new balloons and plush, burton + BURTON will be exhibiting at the upcoming IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta Oct. 17–19 in booth B2915.