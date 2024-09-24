By Nita Robertson

HFNA 2024 Fresh Look Expo: Designing with Hawaii Grown Flowers

The Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association (HFNA) successfully concluded its highly anticipated 2024 Fresh Look Expo in Hilo, Hawaii. Set against the lush backdrop of the islands, this immersive event highlighted the vibrant diversity of Hawaii’s native flora while offering attendees invaluable hands on learning experiences.

A Flourish of Floral Inspiration

Insightful Farm Tours

The Expo began with exclusive tours of local flower farms, granting attendees a rare behind the scenes glimpse into Hawaii’s renowned floriculture industry. Participants gained insight into tropical flower cultivation, learning about the unique challenges faced by local farmers due to Hawaii’s climate. The tours fostered a deep connection between florists and growers, sparking conversations that bridged design with cultivation. The excitement was palpable, with designers eagerly absorbing the moment like kids in a candy store.

Plant Group Hawaii Plant Group Hawaii

Farm Tour At Green Point Nurseries Green Point Nurseries

Newman’s Nursery Bromeliads Hawaii

Designing with Hawaii-Grown Flowers

The theme, “Designing with Hawaii Grown Flowers,” brought together a diverse group of florists, designers, growers, breeders, and flower enthusiasts from around the world. This year’s event went beyond aesthetics, focusing on collaboration with local growers and showcasing innovative design techniques that highlighted the distinct beauty of Hawaii’s tropical blooms. We were welcomed by Eric S. Tanouye, HFNA President, and many of the board directors. The HFNA organization is full of passion, making waves to keep the floral industry moving forward.

A special announcement was made at the event, unveiling a new variety of anthurium named in honor of renowned floral designer Hitomi Gilliam. This stunning green anthurium is the result of a collaboration between breeders, growers, and floral designers, showcasing their combined efforts in creating this latest addition to the anthurium family.

Captivating Design Demonstrations

One of the Expo’s highlights was the series of live design demonstrations. Attendees were mesmerized as top florists from Hawaii and beyond created stunning arrangements using local flowers such as anthuriums, orchids, proteas, and more. These sessions broke away from traditional methods, showcasing new approaches to tropical flower design by blending modern techniques with Hawaii’s natural splendor.

The lineup of designers was world-class, kicking off with Hitomi Gilliam AIFD, Lois Hiranaga AIFD, and Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi AIFD, EMC. Later that day, the dynamic duo of Phil and Cathy Rulloda AIFD took the stage. Day two featured the incredible talent of Lea Romanowski AIFD, followed by the incredible Rene VanRems AIFD. Each designer brought their unique style and perspective, offering fresh inspiration for using Hawaiian-grown flowers and foliage.

Hitomi Gilliam AIFD Lois Hiranaga AIFD Sue Tabbal-Yamaguchi AIFD, EMC

Cathy and Phil Rulloda AIFD

Lea Romanowski AIFD Rene VanRems AIFD.

Hands-On Workshops

The Expo also offered interactive workshops, allowing participants to refine their skills and explore new creative frontiers. These sessions provided hands on opportunities to learn innovative design techniques, bouquet-building strategies, and the art of creating with Hawaii’s tropical flowers. We even had the opportunity to learn from Hawaiian florists at the Lei Making Workshop with Lia & Kelsi Mercado. Attendees left with not just practical skills but a wealth of creative inspiration.

A Community of Floral Enthusiasts

More than just a learning experience, the HFNA Fresh Look Expo was a celebration of community. Florists, designers, breeders, and growers came together to share their passion for flowers, exchange ideas, and collaborate. The sense of camaraderie was clear as participants bonded over their shared appreciation for Hawaii-grown flowers.

As the Expo drew to a close, attendees walked away not only with new knowledge and skills but also a deeper connection to Hawaii’s floral culture. The 2024 Fresh Look Expo fulfilled its promise of offering a fresh perspective on floral design, integrating sustainability, creativity, and the unparalleled beauty of locally grown flowers. For many, it was a professional milestone and a lasting source of inspiration. Be sure to put this event on your bucket list!

Upcoming Webinar

Don’t miss the next opportunity for inspiration! Register today for a special webinar on November 1st, where industry leaders will recap the highlights of the Expo and share even more design insights using Hawaii-grown flowers. Register today.