At last week’s Hawaii Floriculture & Nursery Association Fresh Look expo, a new variety of anthurium named Hitomi Gilliam was unveiled, honoring the renowned floral designer Hitomi Gilliam AIFD.

This stunning light green, tulip-shaped anthurium features a unique matte front and shiny back, making it a remarkable addition to the cut flower market. Hitomi expressed her joy and gratitude for this recognition, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought this new product to life. The creation of this exquisite green anthurium is a testament to the teamwork among breeders, growers, and floral designers.

I had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Teresita D. Amore PHD, CFD, the breeder, who described the extensive work involved in developing a new flower. Flower breeding is a lengthy process, and this particular strain began its journey back in 2001. It takes many years of dedicated work to develop a new variety, showcasing the commitment and patience involved in bringing such beauty to fruition. She also emphasized the thoughtful process behind naming their varieties, noting that “Hitomi” was a perfect fit for this flower. This elegant, compact flower truly adds an artistic flair to any arrangement.