FloraLife Redesigns Containers to Reduce Plastic Material

FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, has recently redesigned its plastic containers to reduce plastic material in both its five-gallon and its truck kit containers.

FloraLife Floral April 5, 2023

The five-gallon containers of FloraLife® Flower Foods now feature a new, reduced-plastic lid. The lid was also redesigned with a convenient pull tab that can be easily removed without damage to the container, allowing for the five-gallon bucket containers to now be re-used by wholesalers and florists for flower storage or other uses.

EthylBloc™ truck kits, which are typically used in truck trailers, sea freight containers, coolers and greenhouses, have been condensed in size, reducing plastic by more than 10 percent. The kits include the same technology, a water-soluble, premeasured packet of EthlyBloc™ and a buffer mixing solution that when combined, releases for a slow and constant exposure to the fresh cut flowers or plants. Because of the smaller size, more truck kits can fit on a pallet, thus reducing freight emissions by as much as 20 percent.

“Not only was FloraLife able to reduce the plastic content in our five-gallon buckets, but we were also able to make them reusable, which is super handy for florists and supports our reuse principle,” said Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “Reducing the size and amount of plastic used in the truck kit containers provides a decrease of more than 1,500 pounds of plastic each year.”

This initiative to reduce the plastic in these FloraLifecontainers supports the sustainable packaging commitment that FloraLife outlined in its 2025 Sustainability Plan. The sustainability initiative is the company’s long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

“We are looking at all of our product line’s packaging with magnifying glasses and have been making changes wherever possible,” added Allen. “Plastic usage has been a big focus area of improvement and we are pleased at these changes that we have implemented.”

For more information on FloraLife’ssustainability initiatives, contact Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

Photo caption: FloraLife® five-gallon and truck kit product containers redesigned to support company’s sustainability initiatives.