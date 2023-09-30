Proflora, one of the main international fresh cut flower fairs is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this week in Bogota, Colombia. Hope to see you there!

Proflora: 30 years as a reference for the world flower industry

The event will open its doors in Bogotá on October 4 at the Corferias fairgrounds.

Proflora is expected to receive more than 1,600 international visitors, a figure that represents a 39% increase compared to the last fair.

With an impressive showground of more than 18,000 square meters, 6,000 square meters of which are covered, Asocolflores will surprise the main producers, supermarket chains, flower shops, supply providers, logistics and transportation agents, and other world flower industry actors.

After the pandemic, the main actors of the world flower sector are putting great expectation on this year´s fair.



Bogotá. September 12, 2023. “By exhibiting the latest trends and innovations of the flower sector, Proflora is a venue that allows the elite of the international flower market to establish fruitful relationships that favor their business endeavours. During Proflora, Flowers of Colombia will demonstrate its commitment with the country, with the rural communities, and with the 200,000 direct and indirect formal jobs that it generates every year. Thus, we will demonstrate the pledge of our flower growers to respond assertively to new consumers, to their needs, and to a sustainable trade, in general”, said Augusto Solano, president of Asocolflores.

Proflora was born in the early nineties with the purpose of blooming into the future. Today, it is known, not only for the number of visitors it receives (figures anticipated for this fair: over 300 exhibitors from 18 countries and 7,000 visitors from 60 nations) but also for the quality of the flower showcase, the international participation, and the prominence of the Contest of Varieties which evidences innovation in the Colombian floriculture.

The main associations of the flower producer sector around the world have already confirmed attendance to this international event, such as the Society of American Florists (SAF), the Wholesale Florist & Florist Supply Association (WF&FSA), America´s Flower Connection (AFIF), the American Floral Endowment (AFE), the California Association of Flower Growers & Shippers (CALFLOWERS), That Flower Feeling Foundation, and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).

This event will allow participants to meet and establish connections for the development of their business. One of the main drivers of new business links is the schedule of visits to the Colombian flower farms by the buyers. In the course of these visits, buyers can observe the quality, varieties, and diversity of the flowers, and they can also verify sustainability from the social, economic, and environmental stand-points which are the pillars of the Colombian flower growing sector around the world.

“Proflora has gone a long way since Asocolflores organized its first fair. It quickly became one of the main reference meeting points of worldwide floriculture, where international links become tighter and hard work is carried out to penetrate new markets”, Solano stated.

Additionally, during Proflora, Asocolflores will be holding its Contest of Varieties, and will grant the Sustainability and Shared Value Awards.

In the Contest of Varieties, where the best flower varieties are exhibited, this year over 400 flower varieties will participate in two modalities: Breeders, hybridizer companies introducing new varieties which are not yet commercial, and Producers, companies participating with a product that is already commercial. The main breeders will be present exhibiting new shapes, colors, and textures which will guide the so-called “Key Items” (key fashion elements) for the 2023-2024 flower season.

Breeders have carried out the research and cross procedures of endless seeds in different laboratories around the world. The whole process of introducing a new variety at Proflora 2023 takes up to 6 years.

On the other hand, the Sustainability and Shared Value Awards will have an expert jury to acknowledge the efforts and the work of the affiliated companies in contributing to the social and environmental development of their workers and communities, within the context of the Millennium Development Goals.

The typical Proflora scenario, repeated during every fair, is that of people from all over the world gathered together around flowers, planting new contacts, harvesting business links, and last but not least, making new friends. Along the 4 days, key aspects for the development of future world floriculture scenarios can always be found.

Proflora is back; stronger than ever. Great business, a contest that will guide the industry trends around the world, room to generate new links with the many actors involved, farm visits sponsored by Flowers of Colombia, and unparalleled hosts are part of the many reasons why everyone wants to attend Proflora.