A Call for Entries for Florists’ Reviews Picture Perfect Wedding Contest

Florists’ Review Presents our 24th Annual Picture Perfect Wedding Contest

It’s here! Our Annual Picture Perfect Wedding contest is here for you to submit your best wedding florals for 2022 in any or all of the categories below:

• Bouquets

• Reception Décor

• Ceremony Décor

• Floral Installations

• Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnieres, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

• Best Overall

*Your real-life wedding or styled wedding shoot must have occurred in 2022*

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish those top designs in our 2023 February issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com.

Winners

The overall winner will receive a feature in Florists’ Review, a $500 credit for gorgeous garden roses from Alexandra Farms. The Best Wearables Winner will receive a gift from Boutstix Floral Magnets.

Upload your photos today, for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

The entry deadline is January 8th, 2023.

Our Sponsors

Tim Farell AIFD / 2021 Overall Winner