Sponsored by Alexandra Farms & Smithers-Oasis North America

Submission for the Florists’ Review BEST IN BLOOMS July 2023 Contest

Enter Florists’ Reviews Best in Blooms Design Contest today for your chance to win a Florist Spotlight feature in Florists’ Review magazine AND win a $500 credit from Smithers-Oasis North America. and 240 stems of beautiful garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

Submit your entry below to become a semi-finalist in our BEST in Blooms 2023 contest. Three semi-finalists will be chosen to compete in the design contest. Each semi-finalists will receive supplies from Smithers Oasis and fresh flowers from Alexandra Farms. Finalists will be asked to create a fabulous arrangement using the amazing product from our sponsors.

Show off your design talent and inspire your peers.

It is easy to enter!

Please submit 3-4 photos of your best original floral designs to be chosen as a semi-finalist contestant in our BEST IN BLOOMS contest!

Please tell us a little about yourself in the description box.

The deadline for submission is September 22nd.

If you have entered previous contests, you are welcome to submit again!!!

**Please note that as a semi-finalist you will receive your supplies and flowers around September 28th. You must be able to photograph and video your creation and/or a tutorial and return your files to us by October 5, 2023.

All semi-finalists will be featured in our Florists’ Review November Issue and across all of our social media channels.

* This contest is open to designers located in the United States

This contest is Sponsored by Alexandra Farms, Oasis Floral Products and Florists’ Review

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

2022 Best in Blooms Winner for Inspiration