US: Stars of the industry honored at SAF Phoenix 2023

The Society of American Florists’ 138th Annual Convention brought together over 470 floral professionals from 42 states and five countries from September 6 to 9, 2023.

On September 9, the annual Stars of the Industry Awards Recognition honored those who have made an indelible mark on the industry, as well as the winners of the Outstanding Varieties and Sylvia Cup Competitions.

