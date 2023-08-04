Enter our latest contest by sharing your autumn wedding work

According to The Knot and WeddingWire, October and September are the most popular months for weddings (No. 1 and No. 2, respectively), surpassing June (No. 3) for the past several years! So, we’d love to see your fall wedding work—and share it with our readers!

Enter our 2023 Autumn Wedding Contest Today!

We’ve created a contest where you can submit photos of your best autumn wedding florals in any or all of four categories:

Ceremony Décor, Bouquets, Wearable Flowers, and Best Overall Wedding

Enter today for a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Best Overall Wedding will receive a $700 product credit from Accent Decor (Tip: Include photos of all parts of the event so we can get a glimpse into the whole event)

1st place will receive a mystery box of Fitz products ($350 value)

2nd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz products ($150 value)

3rd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz products ($100 value)

Best Bridal Bouquet will receive a 4-page Florist Spotlight feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

All winning designers will have their work featured in our October issue.

(The weddings need to have occurred in September, October, or November of 2020, 2021, or 2022.)

TO ENTER, simply upload your photos below (We need either 300dpi images or large 72dpi for magazine print:

The entry deadline is September 6, 2023.

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish those top designs in our October issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com.

Upload your photos today for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

Thank you to our amazing sponsors

Sponsors:

Entries From our 2022 Autumn Wedding Contest

Julie Blunier

Design by Vintagesoul