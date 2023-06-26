We’ve created a contest where you can submit photos of your best wreath designs. All types of wreath designs are welcome—for example, fall, holiday, dried, and permanent.

Share wreath design inspiration for the upcoming fall and winter holidays. Let’s inspire each other!

The summer months are a great time to plan your 2023 wreath offerings. The possibilities are endless.

Enter Today!! form.jotform.com/231766762608162

It is simple to enter; upload photos of your wreath design work below.

The entry deadline is July 28th, 2023.

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs, and we will publish those top designs in our September issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com, as well as our social media platforms.

The winning designers will have their work featured in our September issue, and the overall winner will receive a 4-page Florist Spotlight feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

For Inspiration

wreaths by Laura Dowling

bunny tail grass wreath by Ulrike Schreiter-