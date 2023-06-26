This polychromatic ombré composition would be splendid for virtually any spring and summer occasion, including “Pride Month” celebrations.

Floral design and video by Alexandra Scholtz

WildFlora Design Studio

Studio City, Calif.

Photos by Bex Falk Photography

Los Angeles, Calif.

June is “LGBTQ+ Pride Month,” an annual worldwide celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities’ pride and culture, their contributions to the arts and society, and the movement for equal rights. “Pride Month” also commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which was a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

The “Rainbow Flag” has become the universal symbol of LGBTQ+ communities around the globe, so this polychromatic ombré design, reflective of a rainbow, is ideal for such celebrations—as well as myriad other occasions throughout the spring and summer months. To change it up a bit, I chose flowers in pastel hues, creating a softer and more serene aesthetic.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Place a kenzan (flower frog) into a compote-style container, and, if desired, secure it to the bottom of the container with adhesive floral clay. Form a length of chicken wire into a “nest” (loose wad), place it into the container, and secure it with several lengths of clear floral tape. Fill the container with properly proportioned flower nutrient solution.

Step 2

Establish the “rainbow” gradation of colors by arranging a stem (or a few) of each color of flower across the vessel. Allow adequate space for each color, and create relatively consistent spacing between colors.

Step 3

Fill in each color section with various flowers, blending the hues from one section to another by overlapping a few filler flowers. Arrange flowers at varying heights and depths, and combine various textures. Make the transition of colors smooth and not color blocked (unless you want that look).

Step 4

Arrange additional stems of flowers to fill spaces; complete the desired shape; further smooth the color transition, if necessary; and beef up a specific color section if it appears unequal to the others.

MATERIALS

BOTANICALS

• Antirrhinum majus (snapdragon)

• Consolida ajacis/C. ambigua (rocket larkspur, doubtful knight’s spur)—pink and lavender

• Limonium sinuatum (statice, wavy-leaf sea lavender, notch-leaf sea lavender)

• Paeonia lactiflora hybrid ‘Coral Charm’ (Chinese peony, garden peony)

• Nerine bowdenii/N. sarniensis (Guernsey lily)

• Rosa spp. (garden spray rose)—peach and lavender

• Rosa spp. ‘Phoenix’ (hybrid tea rose)

• Tulipa gesnerana/gesneriana (garden tulip, Didier’s tulip)

• Ranunculus spp. Butterfly™ series (butterfly buttercup, butterfly Ranunculus)

• Helleborus viridis (green hellebore)

• Viburnum opulus ‘Roseum’ (snowball, Guelder rose)

• Oxypetalum caeruleum/Tweedia caerulea ‘Heavenly Blue’ (blue-flowered milkweed, blue star, Southern star)

• Delphinium × Belladonna ‘Sky Waltz’ (larkspur)

• Iris × hollandica (Dutch Iris, fleur-de-lis)

• Matthiola incana (stock, gillyflower)

• Clematis spp. (virgin’s bower, leather flower, vase vine)

• Fritillaria meleagris (checkered lily, snake’s-head fritillary, guinea-hen tulip)

HARD GOODS

• Dawson Compote from Accent Décor

• OASIS™ Florist Netting (chicken wire)

• OASIS® Clear Tape

• Kenzan/Flower frog/Pin holder

• FloraLife® SURE-STIK® Floral Adhesive (optional)