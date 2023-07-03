Floraprima is redefining the floral industry with an exclusive range of specialty flowers available year-round.

ROSAPRIMA UNVEILS A NEW CHAPTER IN LUXURY FLORALS WITH THE LAUNCH OF FLORAPRIMA A WORLD OF BEAUTY

Rosaprima, a world-renowned luxury rose grower since 1995, is delighted to announce its new launch, Floraprima. Rooted in a deep appreciation for quality, ingenuity, and an enduring passion for beauty, Floraprima is redefining the floral industry with an exclusive range of specialty flowers available year-round.

Blessed with favorable growing conditions at its high-elevation Andean farm, Floraprima has curated a unique offering to meet the growing demand for specialty flowers. Floraprima is a pioneering venture, promising year-round availability of the most sought-after wedding flowers on the market.

The journey for Floraprima began in 2019 when a dedicated team of expert growers and engineers embarked on a mission to cultivate the finest quality specialty flowers in the Altura Highlands in Cayambe, Ecuador. The area’s unique altitude variations create micro-environments that provide ideal growing conditions for these delicate flowers to thrive throughout the year.

“Specialty flowers are unique and often rare, making them highly coveted treasures in the floral industry,” explains Michelle Jibaja from Rosaprima. “Our commitment to nurturing each flower to its fullest potential promises exquisite blooms that are unparalleled in the market.” After intensive testing and meticulous quality checks, Rosaprima is proud to introduce two stunning new products into their luxury collection as part of Floraprima: Elegance Ranunculus and Mistral Anemones.

With the launch of Floraprima, we invite customers to experience the captivating beauty of these flowers. Elegance Ranunculus and Mistral Anemones are just the beginning of this exciting chapter. Floraprima is set to become a hallmark in the world of floral beauty and luxury.

Rosaprima looks forward to continuing its rich legacy of excellence and innovation with the introduction of Floraprima.

