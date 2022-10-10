Expo Flor Ecuador 2022 occurred on October 5th-7th in Quinto, Ecuador. Over one hundred and twenty exhibitors presented their products and services. In total, around 2000 people from 42 countries are expected to visit the expo. Flowers are the fourth most exported non-oil product from Ecuador and are a very important part of their economy. Check out social media for pictures from this amazing event.

Expo Flor Ecuador coming to an end

Ecuador’s flower industry keeps blooming

After the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, October 5, the second edition of the Expo Flor Ecuador took off. Today, October 7, the final day of this three-day event, started. Over one hundred and twenty exhibitors presented their products and services. In total, around 2000 people from 42 countries are expected to visit the expo. And the industry seems to keep blooming.

Importance flower industry for Ecuador

The organization of the show already published several pictures of the show on their Twitter page, see above and below, about the inauguration. At the inauguration, the speakers stressed the importance of the floral industry in Ecuador. “Production takes place in 33 rural parishes, contributing to the generation of employment and female labor”. Also, they were looking back at the violent protests in July and demand the government protect the Ecuadorians who pay taxes.

Floral industry growing – Social media impression

Of course, much more pictures have been posted on social media. Below is an impression of the many pictures posted (on Twitter) in which also the importance of the industry for the Ecuadorian economy is portrayed. “Flowers are the fourth most exported non-oil product from Ecuador. From January to July, flower exports reached USD 576 million, 3.6% more than the same period in 2021. The United States, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan are the main export destinations”, Ministerio de Producción posted on Twitter (see also tweet below), and the growth is reflected in the cargo shipments. “The flower sector is the main user of the International Cargo Terminal of the Airport Quito, and it s growing every year, Empresa de Servicios Aeroportuarios Quito posted on Twitter (see also tweet below).

