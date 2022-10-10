Get Ready For a Jaw dropping “Ahh” Moment at the Next Field to Vase Dinner

Aside from capturing the beauty of Día de los Muertos, Andy and Erin look forward to showcasing the beauty of Arnosky Family Farm and all that the Texas Hill Country has to offer in the table’s design. Andy and Erin are part of the design team at HEB Bloom, a full service floral shop within the renowned supermarket chain HEB with locations throughout the state of Texas. Another fabulous Field to Vase event supporting local flower farmers.

GET READY FOR A JAW-DROPPING “AHH” MOMENT AT ON TEXAS FARM AT NEXT FIELD TO VASE DINNER

October 1, 2022

You’ve seen the amazing works of Shawna Yamamoto, Kelly Shore, and Derek Woodruff at our previous Field to Vase Dinners. Now it’s time to experience the creations of floral designers Andy Hopper and Erin Esensee. Andy and Erin are part of the design team at HEB Bloom, a full service floral shop within the renowned supermarket chain HEB with locations throughout the state of Texas.

Andy Hopper AIFD

Erin in the flower Fields

Andy has always been a natural-born designer. Although he has always loved flowers since he was young, he started out as an interior designer. Around 20 years ago, he picked up floral design after his interior design business slowed down during the 9/11 aftermath. One of his clients asked him to design a wedding, and from there, his career in the floral industry was born. Andy draws inspiration from fashion, art and nature. He loves collecting art and watching fashion shows to stay on top of trends .

Erin’s career in the floral industry started when she was just a teenager working in a Southern California-based flower shop. As an adult, she joined the HEB team as a floral manager, then eventually worked her way up to being the floral director. She recruited Andy to the HEB Bloom design team in 2016.

For this dinner, Andy is approaching the design process the old-fashioned way. He drew everything in a sketchbook and counted all the tables, sugar skulls, and other props; and measured everything in levels to ensure accuracy and detail. A few aspects of the dinner were even inspired by his previous designs from other cultural events he worked on.

Andy and Erin are excited to make this Field to Vase Dinner a tactile, immersive experience. They are also looking forward to incorporating the unique cultural elements into the event. Since this dinner focuses on the Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead)celebration, attendees can expect beautiful marigold garlands, festive hand-crafted sugar skulls, golden candelabras, an ofrenda and more. “Day of the Dead is all about reflecting on your loved ones who have passed on,” Andy said. “We hope to bring it full circle and make it a beautiful yet traditional way to have a Day of the Dead dinner party. It’s about bringing a piece of those who have left, with you, and capturing the feeling of family and community.”

Aside from capturing the beauty of Día de los Muertos, Andy and Erin look forward to showcasing the beauty of Arnosky Family Farmand all that the Texas Hill Country has to offer in the table’s design. Andy hopes to create the jaw-dropping, “ahh” moments for attendees that make them want to take photos of their surroundings, and Erin is excited to bring people in the community together. “I’ve been to lots of events, and there’s nothing like a field to vase dinner,” Erin said. “There’s nothing that can duplicate the feeling of it.”

If you're around Texas Hill Country on October 15, make sure to reserve your spot for the Field to Vase Dinner! Between the festive decorations, the culturally immersive experience, and the welcoming atmosphere of the Arnosky's blue barn, you won't want to miss it!