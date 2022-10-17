fbpx
2022 Florists’ Review Valentine’s Day Design Contest

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and we want to share inspiration for the big holiday with our readers.🌹 We’ve created a contest where you can submit photos of your best Valentine’s Day floral designs in any or all of the categories: 

• Rose Arrangements  

• Non-Rose Options 

• Tropical Arrangements

• Wrapped or Handtied Bouquets

The entry deadline is November 1st, 2022. Enter today!!

The winning designers will have their work featured in our December issue, and the overall winner will receive a Florist Spotlight feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

Upload your photos today, for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

TO ENTER, simply upload your photos below (We need either 300dpi images or large 72dpi for magazine print:  

Enter Here

Madonna Lily 2021 Overall Winner

