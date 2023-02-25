This category allows for wholesalers, brokers, cooperatives, and others to join the growing American Grown movement.

Full Article Below

Source: Press Release Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown Announces New Vendor Membership Category Ventura, CA – Certified American Grown is excited to announce a new membership category – a Vendor Membership. This category allows for wholesalers, brokers, cooperatives, and others to join the growing American Grown movement. Newly launched for 2023, the category responds to the call be many to be able to support the farmers of America’s cut flowers and foliage and more fully integrate the whole industry together in a unified association. With Certified American Grown being focused in the areas of being the only U.S. association to promote the interest of American farms and promote the great works happening in our country’s fields and greenhouses, a vendor membership category is recognized as the opportunity to create vertical integration in supporting the movement of increasing sale and consumption of American Grown products. “The farm members of Certified American Grown grow a wide range of beauty in flowers and foliage and operate in every state of the country, plus they’re selling in many different ways,” said Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador, Camron King. “The newly launched Vendor category is in response to the loud calls from wholesalers, brokers, and others to support our vital movement, promote and band together as a unified industry to ensure increased growth in the domestically produced industry.” Certified American Grown is pleased to have DV Flora and Florabundance as incredible long-standing supporters of the organization and are pleased to have other vendors joining the movement. To build upon the increasing membership and to facilitate ease in joining Certified American Grown, the association has created a streamlined web portal for membership of all kinds. Vendors and anyone interested in joining the association, can easily access https://americangrownflowers.org/become-a-member/ to join. Simply scroll through the options and fill out the online forms to join instantly.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in a certification process to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.