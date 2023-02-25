March 8 is International Women’s Day when people around the world show appreciation for the strong women in their lives. International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. Each year’s theme is different; for 2023, it’s #EmbraceEquity.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

March 8 is International Women’s Day when people around the world show appreciation for the strong women in their lives. They do this in various ways, but most commonly with a gift of flowers.

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. Each year’s theme is different; for 2023, it’s #EmbraceEquity.

While the mimosa is the traditional International Women’s Day flower, they’re not the only one: Many flowers have special meanings that make them ideal gifts on this important day to honor women.

Why People Give Flowers on International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has been observed on March 8 since the early 1900s in America and Europe. However, it wasn’t until March 8, 1946, that flowers began to be closely associated with this day. That’s when Italian feminists publicly chose the mimosa flower to represent International Women’s Day, declaring it the symbol of women’s strength, sensibility, and sensitivity.

Since then, this tradition has only grown, and giving flowers of any kind is customary on this day to honor women and all they do for society. The mimosa flower is still the flower of choice in Italy and Ukraine, while in Russia, flower shops sell more than 150,000 roses on this day. And here in the United States, flowers of all types are given on this day.

5 Flowers to Use in Your International Women’s Day Arrangements

International Women’s Day is about honoring all women. That’s why people give flowers to their wives, girlfriends, sisters, and mothers — as well as work colleagues, teachers, and business partners.

As purple, green, and white are the official colors of International Women’s Day, these colors are used in a wide variety of floral arrangements. Purple signifies justice, white represents purity, and green symbolizes hope.

However, many other colors of flowers are also appropriate for this day. Here are five flowers that would work beautifully in any International Women’s Day arrangement:

1. Roses

A symbol of romance and love, roses also signify beauty and courage, making them a fantastic choice for this day. Among other things, purple roses symbolize royalty, success, achievement, or high honor. This makes them a perfect way to show any woman the appreciation and respect she deserves.

2. Carnations

This popular flower comes in a wide variety of colors, each with its own meaning. The carnation, in general, symbolizes friendship and respect. White carnations symbolize purity and luck, while pink carnations represent gratitude and the concept of never forgetting someone.

3. Sunflowers

The bright and beautiful sunflower has many meanings around the world, from positivity and strength to loyalty and admiration. Sunflowers are also well-loved because of their association with happiness and joy, making them ideal flowers to celebrate International Women’s Day.

4. Lilies

Lilies most typically mean purity and rebirth, but the meaning can vary based on the type and color of the lily. Purple lilies, for example, represent pride, success, dignity, admiration, and accomplishment. And pink lilies have connotations of friendship, compassion, and admiration.

5. Tulips

Spring is tulip season, making them a popular flower for International Women’s Day. These colorful, elegant flowers symbolize love and charity, but different colors have different meanings. Pink tulips, for example, signify happiness and confidence, while yellow tulips convey cheerful thoughts.

With so many flower choices, we know you’ll create fabulous arrangements for International Women’s Day. Promote them widely, and help your customers celebrate and honor the amazing women in their lives.