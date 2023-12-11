Peach Fuzz was named the Pantone Color of the Year for 2024.

RP Moab rose

Peach Fuzz – Pantone Color for 2024 Seen In These Flowers

By Jill Brooke

Photo: Elizabeth Miller

A hope for calm is clearly motivating this choice which is found so often in nature. “At a time of turmoil in many aspects of our lives, our need for nurturing, empathy and compassion grows ever stronger as does our imaginings of a more peaceful future,” company officials said.

“With this year’s Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important – that being the comfort of being close to those we love. The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul,” added Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.”A warm and cozy shade highlighting our desire for togetherness with others and the feeling of sanctuary this creates.”

PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is described as a “a cozy peach hue softly nestled between pink and orange.”

The introduction of PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz also marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year program.

As we all know, color activates our senses and unlike more bold colors of the past, this choice hits all the right notes. Here are some flowers in this color palette to complement the Pantone color. It’s all interpretive and subjective. Could peach fuzz be the Island Blush from Schreiner’s Garden? Or maybe the Princess Miyuki and Juliet from Alexandra Farms? Or maybe the light apricot lisianthus of Farmer Bailey Plugs? Or what about Moab from Rosaprima?

The options are endless and so is the fun.

Juliet garden rose by Alexandra Farms

Happy decorating and planting.

Photo: Schreiners Garden

Photo: Schreiners Garden