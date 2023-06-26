Rosaprima is thrilled to announce the launch of a new campaign, “The Home of RP Moab,” showcasing the extraordinary beauty of RP Moab, a worldwide exclusive Rosaprima rose.

The Home of RP Moab: The Epitome of Luxury and Unmatched Beauty

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

Rosaprima is thrilled to announce the launch of a new campaign, “The Home of RP Moab,” showcasing the extraordinary beauty of RP Moab, a worldwide exclusive Rosaprima rose. With its captivating light sienna color reminiscent of Utah’s Moab desert sand, RP Moab exudes sophistication and has become a favorite among florists and designers worldwide.

Located in Guachalá, Ecuador, Rosaprima produces RP Moab alongside other remarkable rose varieties. RP Moab joined Rosaprima’s exclusive collection in 2022. Since then, it has become the star attraction at prestigious events, weddings and tradeshows.

As a neutral tone rose, RP Moab is highly versatile. It can make a bold statement or complement almost any other color. Florists find RP Moab especially appealing due to its ease of use. Its full aperture and impressive vase life make it ideal for events and gifting.

The initial impression of the RP Moab rose is one of allure, as the rose unveils its layers of smooth petals with inherent beauty and complexity. RP Moab makes a statement with its 4-inch bud size, making it the perfect choice for stunning arrangements. RP Moab is a rose with an aroma that lingers in the air; the complex range of powdery, sweet, woodsy, and earthy aromas create an enchanting atmosphere. These unique attributes make RP Moab an incredibly versatile rose.

Crafted with meticulous care, RP Moab embodies prestige and refinement. Each rose is grown with utmost attention, ensuring the perfect bloom that retains its freshness and beauty. With its velvety texture and alluring fragrance, RP Moab evokes a sense of romance and allure, a beacon of beauty and sophistication.

We invite you to join us on this enchanting journey and experience the pinnacle of sophistication in the floral industry.”

To explore the enchanting world of RP Moab, visit https://www.rosaprima.com/catalog/rp-moab-rose.

For updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more, follow Rosaprima on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rosaprimaroses/

About Rosaprima: Rosaprima is a prominent rose grower in Ecuador, known for cultivating exceptional varieties that embody elegance and luxury. With a commitment to unparalleled quality, Rosaprima has gained recognition as a trusted supplier to florists, event planners, and discerning customers around the globe.