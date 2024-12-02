The Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) is fast approaching. On January 22, the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will open its doors for this 3 day expo.

Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE) is fast approaching. On January 22, the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will open its doors for this 3-day expo. It is said to be the premier trade show for the latest trends in foliage, floral, and tropical plants. With nearly 500 exhibitors, attendees will have many new products to explore. But beyond the exhibitor booths, the event also features additional opportunities for learning and discovering emerging trends in the industry.

January 21- Tour

The day before the show takes off, a road show will be organized enabling attendees to explore Florida’s tropical foliage industry in Homestead, FL, a city nestled in Miami-Dade County. The tour stops will include Capri Farms R-Plants, and Plants In Design. Click here to learn more about the stops, the day and the costs.

January 22 – Opening Session

On Wednesday, January 22nd, the show will be opened with the opening session named: Always Evolving: Build Influence, Capture Opportunity, Create Connections. In this presentation, documentary filmmaker Brett Culp demonstrates the power within every one of us to build influence, capture opportunity, and create connections. “Through inspiring and humorous stories from Brett’s films, you will learn to unlock and harness new possibilities that accelerate business performance and spark innovation. The future of work isn’t an absence of leaders, but an abundance of them. This high-energy session will empower you to unleash and evolve that potential within your organization. Don’t be surprised to see some familiar faces on the screen during this made-for-TPIE only presentation.” Click here for more information on the opening session.

January 23

On the second day of the show, the presentation of the TPIE Cool Product Awards will take place. See which plants and products industry buyers have selected as the “coolest” at the show. Click here for more information on the presentation.

