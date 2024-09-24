This tall, stately tree-based flower arrangement offers versatility for placement in homes and offices as well as at special events and occasions.
Floral design, text and photography Nita Robertson, AIFD
Presented by Ragon House
Decorating with faux flowers and foliages has become wildly popular again, due largely to their versatility, longevity and, most important, newly crafted realism. They can effortlessly infuse elegance and charm into any space or for any event, occasion or holiday—especially high-end permanent botanicals such as these from Ragon House, to which great attention has been given to the replication of lifelike textures and realistic colors. Furthermore, the versatility, durability, flexibility and color ranges of today’s faux flowers and foliages, combined with the option of incorporating fresh blooms, offer endless possibilities for customization for any décor or theme.
This tall and stately “tree” design would be lovely for a wide range of placements in homes and offices, as well as for celebratory occasions such as weddings, parties and other events—anywhere a dramatic statement is needed. It can be created for any season or holiday and would be a beautiful styling to add to your rental offerings.
STEP BY STEP
Step 1
Shape the branches of a permanent olive tree to create a natural, lifelike growth pattern. Place the black pot of the olive tree into an aged white planter urn.
Step 2
Crumple a length of chicken wire, and snugly position it into the planter urn, atop the tree pot and around the tree trunk. Tape the chicken wire into the planter urn with waterproof tape if additional sturdiness and stability are needed. The chicken wire will serve as the mechanic into which you will arrange the other stems of permanent botanicals.
Step 3
Shape stems and branches of apple blossom and plum blossom sprays, as well as tea-leaf branches and burgundy foliage sprays, to give each a natural, lifelike growth pattern. Arrange the long stems of these materials into the chicken wire so that they rise through the branches of the olive tree and create a full, balanced design. Ensure that all stems are securely and permanently positioned. You can create a “one-sided” or an “all-sided” arrangement, depending on its intended use and placement.
Design Tip: For a fuller, more natural look, gently bend and shape your faux flowers before adding them to your arrangement. This allows you to create more dimension and realism in your design.
Step 4
Arrange stems of permanent Hydrangea, onion bush and tea-leaf branches into the base of the design, atop the lip/rim of the planter urn. Ensure that the flowers and foliage fully conceal the mechanics and create a full, lush base that visually balances the upper portion of the design.
Materials
Permanent BOTANICALS from Ragon House
• 14.5” Pink Onion Bush (OR215497)
• 20.5” Light Pink Hydrangea Stem (OR215448)
• 40” Pale Pink Apple Blossom Spray (OR224651)
• 42.75” White Plum Blossom Spray (OR224647)
• 39” Soft Green Tea Leaf Branch (G228123)
• 40.25” Burgundy Foliage Spray (OR215384)
• 4’ Olive Tree in Black Pot (G228319)
HARD GOODS
• 22.25” Aged White Planter Urn (H214040) from Ragon House
• OASIS™ Florist Netting
• OASIS® Waterproof Tape (optional)