Decorating with faux flowers and foliages has become wildly popular again, due largely to their versatility, longevity and, most important, newly crafted realism. They can effortlessly infuse elegance and charm into any space or for any event, occasion or holiday—especially high-end permanent botanicals such as these from Ragon House, to which great attention has been given to the replication of lifelike textures and realistic colors. Furthermore, the versatility, durability, flexibility and color ranges of today’s faux flowers and foliages, combined with the option of incorporating fresh blooms, offer endless possibilities for customization for any décor or theme.

This tall and stately “tree” design would be lovely for a wide range of placements in homes and offices, as well as for celebratory occasions such as weddings, parties and other events—anywhere a dramatic statement is needed. It can be created for any season or holiday and would be a beautiful styling to add to your rental offerings.