June 2024 | Vol 215 No 6
In This Issue:
- Pets in Petals
- Evolution of the Micro Wedding
- Faux Flowers
- Developing Enthusiastic and Loyal Customers
- Enchantment of Cut Flower Breeding
- Creative Tutorials and much more!
Welcome to the June 2024 edition of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry. In this issue, we have a special adorable feature on our contest, Pets in Petals. We also explore the evolution of micro weddings, the use of faux flowers that are good for business, and much more to help you grow your flower business.
68 pages packed full of floral education and business insights.
