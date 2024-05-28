In This Issue:

Pets in Petals

Evolution of the Micro Wedding

Faux Flowers

Developing Enthusiastic and Loyal Customers

Enchantment of Cut Flower Breeding

Creative Tutorials and much more!

Welcome to the June 2024 edition of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry. In this issue, we have a special adorable feature on our contest, Pets in Petals. We also explore the evolution of micro weddings, the use of faux flowers that are good for business, and much more to help you grow your flower business.

68 pages packed full of floral education and business insights.