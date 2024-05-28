EMC identifies four trends in European floristry and advises how you can incorporate them to elevate your floral designs and business.

By EMC International

(European Master Certification)

How can trends help you unleash your creativity and grow your business?

EMC (European Master Certification) is committed to engaging with floral trends to inspire and empower designers to discover their unique styles while working within trend parameters. From yearly “Trend Reports” to collaborations with trend companies and documenting insights from leading trend authorities, EMC recognizes the enduring importance of trends, which are ever-evolving and adaptable.

In European floristry, discerning florists endeavor to stay at the forefront of evolving trends, seeking to grasp the nuanced preferences of diverse clientele. While the direct correlation between floristry trends and established psychological typologies may not be readily apparent, an intriguing parallel can be drawn, one that gives designers the freedom to be creative while addressing their clients with meaningful floral expressions.

In European floral design, 2024 brings a beautiful collection of color palettes to be explored, as well as new and intriguing shapes, forms and textures. The power of design lies in exploring the combination of these elements with consciousness. The four trends, like the four corners of a psychological compass, echo the various dimensions of the human typology spectrum, making them a compelling subject for exploration.

Do trends provoke you as a floral designer

In 2024, the “natural” trend in floristry—“PROVOKE”—embraces imperfections, reflecting authenticity and emphasizing the beauty of raw, unrefined elements. Inspired by nature, the “PROVOKE” color palette features earthy tones with a touch of “military blue,” symbolizing both contradiction and harmony.

This trend offers florists a great opportunity to embrace sustainable concepts—to use, reuse and recycle in creative ways. The inspiration offered by the color palette, forms, shapes and textures sets out possibilities to explore nature with a sense of time. It often seems easy to create floral expressions for clients who love nature and all it represents, simply because botanicals are the medium we use. Yet, being innovative and unique in bringing the spirit of nature in designs can be challenging.

For floral designers, understanding how trends work sets a premise for success in connecting with one’s clients and offering creative solutions that truly speak to their personalities. The “natural” trend in 2024 places the spotlight on elements that are less obvious, like rough stone textures, earthy colors and organic shapes. Flowers and plants complement these elements giving designs a new, fresh, unseen look.

What makes a trend special?

The modern trend “CELESTIAL ARDOR” is the dominant trend for 2024. It emerges as a celebration of new beginnings and a daring exploration of space, both physical and mental. The trend’s color palette is a vibrant blend of warm and bold hues, mirroring the quasi-surreal colors of a summer evening sunset and features the mood of Pantone’s “2024 Color of the Year” (“Peach Fuzz,” a light, delicate shade that sits between pink and orange), as well.

Within “CELESTIAL ARDOR,” there is an inherent optimism, inviting positivity and action. However, much like the dual nature of the sun, the trend acknowledges the challenges, weaving a narrative that reflects both the beauty and the potential adversities.

Trends serve as a guiding light, not only directing your attention toward your design process but also helping you make informed decisions about what to purchase and gaining insights into your clients’ preferences and desires. Taking inspiration from the elements that each trend offers is not a restrictive process; rather, it is a liberating one. Mixing elements from one trend with another is a smart choice especially when it comes to retail flower arranging. As floral designers explore this trend, they embark on a journey where tradition meets the avant-garde, and the classic seamlessly blends with the modern, offering a transformative experience that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

How do you dazzle your clientele?

Changes in society affect consumers’ habits, and, ultimately, they affect how you position yourself in the market. For 2024, in the lifestyle sector, we notice that “fake” is no longer perceived as a negative concept. It can be funny, beautiful and stimulating. Things no longer have to be real to provoke an emotion. It should come as no surprise that “RAZZLE DAZZLE,” the avant-garde trend, is one led by digitization, technology and the virtual world. Discovering, feeling and experiencing are extremely important within this trend. It comes as no surprise that many young people flee to this beautiful world where anything is possible, but it is also not without danger.

It is clear that most florists experiment with technology and digitalization, from using social media platforms to incorporating technology into their businesses. But have you considered that there are ways in which you can bring the virtual world into your designs, as well, aiming to target a younger audience who have always known technology as part of their lives?

Within the “RAZZLE DAZZLE” trend, textures become a whimsical blend of the bizarre and fantastical, shapes and forms defy convention and challenge typical standards, and the color palette mirrors vibrant hues that have become familiar to younger generations through games, AI and virtual worlds, influencing trendsetting across industries. Knowing how to use these elements in floral design will lead you into a creative exploration that will attract new clients and set you apart among your competition.

Can “classic” be trendy?

Classicism, a concept deeply rooted in the arts, has always served as an aesthetic anchor, providing a timeless and enduring foundation for creativity. The fourth trend of 2024, “QUINTESSENTIAL,” speaks about a comfortable return to classic values with a spin on interpreting what classic truly means. Real luxury is in the finish and detail. Subtle changes of traditional shapes and tasteful interpretations of classic items are present, adding a sense of time and translating the element of new in the trend.

Luxury within “QUINTESSENTIAL” is largely characterized by the way it was defined hundreds of years ago: bespoke, handmade and of fine materials. Much less ephemeral than hyped brands and with a certainty toward quality.

For many florists, classic is associated with being “boring” or “old-school,” yet there are numerous clients out there who look for classic elements as an anchor; they connect with them and find comfort and ease in the classic aesthetics. Surely, as florists who always strive to bring out something new on the market, approaching classic designs seems not an option, yet losing clients who are inclined to that is a risk one has to consider. Engaging in the trends, understanding them and being up to date with the latest gives you the power to tackle any type of design without fear of losing your signature style and individuality as a creative.

Trends are a tool: a method of communicating with people and a resource that you can dive into to bring out the best designs that speak of you yet emotionally engage your clients

“Distinguishing yourself while aligning with contemporary society involves adding a personal touch to a trend,” explains Tomas De Bruyne, CEO of EMC International. “Trends are meant to inspire, not to copy. Avoid being a trend follower; instead, personalize trends for your clients to generate authentic experiences. This is the core philosophy behind the “EMC 2024 Trend Report ,” which makes this publication an infinite source of inspiration for florists all over the world.” (Visit europeanmastercertification.com/trend-report-24 to download a digital version of the report.)

At the heart of everything EMC delivers stands the concept that all creativity has to have practical applications that truly help florists and floral designers improve their businesses. Trends are not just about creativity; they are about giving you the power to understand your clients better and, most importantly, gain the ability to serve them best—ultimately, growing your business through that.