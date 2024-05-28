The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 showcased innovative garden designs and exceptional horticultural exhibits.
Highlights included:
- Children’s Participation: Harry Holding collaborated with children from Sulivan School to create a child-centric garden, emphasizing fun and wildlife-friendly features. Adults had to pledge a gardening-related commitment to enter.
- Royal Patronage: The King, newly appointed as RHS Patron, visited with the Queen, engaging with designers and exhibitors. They received playful titles, “King of Compost” and “Queen of Bees,” from young garden designers.
- Great Pavilion: Exhibitors in the Great Pavilion were celebrated for their excellence, particularly through the “A Day on the Nursery” exhibit, which highlighted the life of a nursery with a focus on edible plants.
- Sustainable Gardening: Sustainability was a key theme, with the introduction of the Green Audit and Environmental Innovation Award, showing that eco-friendly garden design can be beautiful and biodiversity-friendly.
- Houseplant Studios: These studios demonstrated creative indoor gardening solutions, emphasizing the impact of houseplants on small living spaces and their geographical origins.
- Floral Displays: Floral artists created stunning installations, with vibrant displays throughout the showground and within the Great Pavilion, competing for top floristry awards.
The show emphasized the future of gardening, sustainability, and community involvement, with upcoming events like the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and RHS Flower Show Tatton Park continuing the celebration of horticulture.
Source RHS.org