ANDMORE Launches Enhanced Market Planning Tools for Buyers

Market Plan to Drive Discovery and Streamline Buying Experience

ATLANTA, GA – June 12, 2024 – ANDMORE℠ announces enhancements to its digital market planning tools that integrate the market website and @Market App experiences. Buyers can save and access their market plans and activities anytime, anywhere. New features include personalized market guides, as well as enhanced search filters to assist buyers in finding known resources and discovering new vendors and products that are right for their business. As an added benefit, buyers who add at least 10 exhibitors to their personal Market Plan for the upcoming Atlanta Market and Las Vegas Market, are eligible to win $500 gift cards. “ANDMORE is committed to providing our buyers with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive environment,” said Karen Olson, ANDMORE CMO. “With the launch of the enhanced market planning tools, we are empowering retailers and designers to make more of their market visit. Whether it’s discovering new brands, organizing photos and notes from market, creating customized itineraries or accessing their personalized post-market recaps, this platform allows buyers to see more, do more and find more before, during and after market.”

New Digital Features Elevate Market Preparation The market websites and @Market App now let buyers create a Market Plan for both planning and experiencing markets. By signing into AtlantaMarket.com or LasVegasMarket.com, buyers can create a Market Plan that seamlessly connects with the @Market App – allowing them to take their plan on-the-go at Market. Buyers can search for and save showrooms and exhibitors using the exhibitor directory search or by using the @Market App’s quick search, scan and photo features. Regardless of whether a buyer creates or edits their plan on the websites or on the app, their information will be synchronized across both. First launched in 2023, the @Market App provides wayfinder navigation, brand directory access and product category search and discovery. Buyers who activate their account and sign in gain access to these features plus the ability to create a Market Plan, take photos, notes and share with colleagues. Buyers also use the app to retrieve their Scan & Go Registration QR Code to gain express entry into Markets. The @Market App is available for Apple and Android devices: For iOS, download from the App Store For Android, download from Google Play Additionally, buyers have access to recaps of past Market Plans when signed into the websites. They can see all of their showroom visits, personal notes and photos to help them stay connected to brands throughout the year. The Market Plan feature is available to registered buyers of Atlanta Market and Las Vegas Market, with Atlanta Apparel going live prior to the August Market. Learn more about planning for Market with these enhanced digital tools: Atlanta Market Las Vegas Market Atlanta Market is a dynamic and immersive wholesale sourcing destination housing the nation’s largest product mix for gift complemented by a broad selection of home décor, furnishings, apparel and the nation’s largest outdoor living presentation. It features three buildings with 51 floors of showrooms and temporary exhibits with thousands of brands that attract retailers and designers from every U.S. state and more than 60 countries. Atlanta Market is owned and operated by ANDMORE, formerly International Market Centers. For information, visit AtlantaMarket.com. Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The Summer 2024 Las Vegas Market is July 28 – August 1, 2024, at World Market Center Las Vegas. For information, visit LasVegasMarket.com. ANDMORE’s five Atlanta Apparel markets feature the latest looks in contemporary, young contemporary, women’s modern, shoes, fashion accessories and more, plus specialty categories such as children’s and plus-size at AmericasMart Atlanta. Atlanta Apparel is owned and operated by ANDMORE, formerly International Market Centers.

For information, visit Atlanta-Apparel.com. About ANDMORE: ANDMORE℠, formerly International Market Centers, is an omnichannel wholesale marketmaker that fuels opportunities for wholesale buyers and sellers to connect, grow and prosper through physical markets, design centers and digital channels. The company owns and operates more than 20 million square feet of premium event and showroom space, hosting live events in Atlanta, High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and New York City. By pairing face-to-face events with always-on digital tools, ANDMORE provides truly omnichannel business platforms for its global wholesale customer base. ANDMORE.com