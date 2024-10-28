The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) has successfully wrapped up its 2024 regional conference series, achieving a major milestone in its ongoing dedication to education and community building within the cut flower industry.

Press Release Below Source: The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG)

The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers hosts seven regional conferences, serving 774 members across North America

OBERLIN, OH – October 24, 2024 – The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) has successfully concluded its ambitious series of regional conferences for 2024, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to education and community building within the cut flower industry.

Throughout the year, the ASCFG hosted seven regional conferences across North America, bringing together a total of 774 members. These two-day events were strategically designed to celebrate local excellence, highlight regional expertise, and foster connections among growers in each area.

“The overwhelming success of our regional conferences this year demonstrates the vibrant and growing community of cut flower growers across North America,” said Steve Crone, ASCFG Executive Director. “By bringing together nearly 800 members in local settings, we’ve been able to provide tailored, relevant content while strengthening the bonds within our industry.”

The 2024 ASCFG Regional Conferences showcased the organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible learning opportunities for its members. Conferences were held in diverse locations including New Jersey, Michigan, Ontario (Canada), Illinois, Colorado, Washington, and North Carolina, ensuring that members from various regions could

participate. Each event featured tours of local cut flower operations, giving attendees valuable hands-on learning experiences and insights into successful farming practices. Industry leaders and experienced growers shared their expertise through presentations covering a wide range of cut flower topics, from cultivation techniques to business strategies. The conferences also provided ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect, share experiences, and build relationships with fellow growers in their regions. These successful events were made possible through the generous support of industry-leading sponsors, including SunflowerSelections, Ball ColorLink, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, CalFlowers and many others.

“The success of these regional events underscores the ASCFG’s commitment to providing valuable learning opportunities for its members”, said Crone. “As the cut flower industry and the ASCFG membership continues to grow, these conferences play a crucial role in sharing knowledge, fostering innovation, and building a strong community of flower farmers”.

Looking ahead, ASCFG has announced plans for its 2025 schedule of events, which will include the popular Ask an Expert webinar series, the ASCFG growers’ school, and additional farm tours.

For more information about the ASCFG and its upcoming events, visit www.ascfg.org.

The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers, Inc. was formed in 1988 to educate, unite, and support commercial cut flower growers. Our work involves providing production and marketing information to members; connecting members through educational programming,

online communications, and events; supporting floriculture research on farms and in academia; and encouraging the purchase and use of locally grown flowers by the public. Join today at ascfg.org