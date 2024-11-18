By Nita Robertson AIFD

Last week, Florists’ Review embarked on an exciting trip to the Netherlands for two of the most highly anticipated events in the floral industry: the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) and the Trade Fair Aalsmeer . These annual showcases offer florists, growers, and industry professionals an unparalleled opportunity to connect, discover new varieties, and explore the latest trends transforming the floral world. And beyond the events themselves, the trip also provided an opportunity to experience the beauty and culture of Amsterdam, a city that has long been at the heart of the global floral industry.

IFTF

The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF), held annually in the lively city of Aalsmeer, is one of the world’s leading events for floriculture professionals. The IFTF brings together growers, breeders, and florists from around the globe, offering a showcase of the latest innovations in flowers, plants, and floral accessories.

This year’s event showcased the IFTF’s growing prominence in the global floral industry. With over 150 exhibitors—a 10% increase from the previous year. Walking through the fair felt like a world tour of flowers, featuring top breeders and growers from Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, and the USA. Prominent European exhibitors from Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, and the Netherlands added to the vibrant mix. The event also highlighted an impressive array of blooms from African growers, while stunning flowers from India, South Korea, and Japan brought a touch of Asian elegance to the show.

For Florists’ Review, it was a unique opportunity to connect with leading growers and discover how new varieties could impact floral design in the years to come. We saw amazing new ranunculas variates offered by different growers as well as many new colors of carnations and roses. We visited our friends at Alexandra Farms who had all of their amazing varieties on display including two new garden roses coming out in 2025.

New roses coming in 2025 from Alexandra Farms

The IFTF proved once again that it is not just a flower exhibition—it’s a hub for collaboration, learning, and growth in the global floral community.

Alexandra Farms

Trade Fair Aalsmeer

Just a short distance from the IFTF, the Trade Fair Aalsmeer offered another captivating chapter in the floral journey. The largest floriculture trade fair in Europe, organized by Royal FloraHolland, brought together industry professionals for three days of networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest trends, innovations, and new introductions in the floriculture sector. At Trade Fair Aalsmeer, growers present their inspiring range of flowers, plants and novelties.

Ball SB

As home to one of the world’s largest flower auctions, Aalsmeer is a must-see destination for anyone passionate about flowers. The Aalsmeer Flower Show brings together over 1,000 exhibitors. . With so many florals on display, the sheer variety and beauty were nothing short of inspiring.

Both the IFTF and the Aalsmeer Flower Show proved to be an incredible source of inspiration and innovation for florists eager to stay ahead of the latest trends. From new flower varieties to cutting-edge design techniques and sustainability initiatives, the trip to the Netherlands offered invaluable insights for anyone in the floral trade.

For those who couldn’t attend this year’s events, both the IFTF and the Aalsmeer Flower Show are events worth considering in the future. These gatherings provide a comprehensive look at the floral industry, from cultivation to design, and celebrate the passion and innovation that make floristry such a dynamic field.

Amsterdam: A City of Charm and Inspiration

Florists’ Review spent some time soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Amsterdam. This city, with its picturesque canals, historic buildings, and rich artistic heritage, is a true inspiration for anyone in the design world. Whether wandering through the peaceful streets lined with cafes, museums, cheese shops and galleries, or taking in the scenic views of the canals, Amsterdam has an unmistakable charm that blends the old and new seamlessly.

As a city deeply connected to floristry, Amsterdam’s influence on the floral world cannot be overstated. Known as a hub for the international flower trade, the city offers visitors a glimpse into the Netherlands’ long history of floriculture. The famous Bloemenmarkt, a floating flower market along the canal, is a must-see for flower lovers, offering everything from fresh blooms to rare bulbs and floral accessories.