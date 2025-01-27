Tips for achieving higher performance and a better balance

by Christi Lopez, EMC

The magic of what we, as florists, do often lies in how we bring beauty and emotions to life through flowers. Whether it’s a wedding, a funeral or a special celebration, we are there to create moments that people will remember forever. Yet—especially during peak times like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas and the wedding season—it can feel like a constant race against time, clients and our own personal limits. The pressure can be intense, and without some stress management, it can lead to burnout.

Florists are not only artists but also business owners, event planners and customer service experts—wearing all the hats. While managing all these roles, it’s easy to neglect the one thing that can keep us performing at our best: our mental and emotional well-being. As a florist myself for more than 35 years and now as profit and growth strategist who works closely with florists, I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to adopt effective stress management strategies, particularly during peak times. Following are several insights that I’ve gleaned over the years inspired by Brendon Burchard’s High Performance Habits—a framework for staying focused and thriving under pressure. These habits can help you not only survive but also thrive during the busiest times of the year.

1. CLARITY: Know Your Outcomes

One of the core concepts of high performance is having clear goals and knowing what success looks like. For florists, that often means getting specific about what you want to achieve during peak seasons, both for your business and your personal well-being.

• SET CLEAR INTENTIONS

Before diving into a busy season, ask yourself the following questions:

a. What do I want to accomplish? (e.g., how many weddings/events or orders you can realistically handle)

b. How do I want to feel during this time? (e.g., calm, focused or energized)

This might sound simple, but clarity about the outcomes you want helps you avoid feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of work. Break it down: If your goal is to handle 10 weddings in a month or 350 deliveries for a holiday, ensure you plan for the necessary manpower, resources and time to maintain the quality you pride yourself on. I know, we can put the best plans in place and still have things go awry; however, having a plan is so much better than the alternative where nothing is thought out ahead of time.

2. ENERGY: Manage Your Physical and Emotional Energy One of the challenges florists face during peak seasons is the physically demanding nature of the work: long hours on our feet, hauling buckets of flowers and arranging intricate designs. It can be easy to neglect self-care, but as Burchard says, “The power plant doesn’t have energy; it generates energy.” • PRIORITIZE SLEEP AND NUTRITION a. Sleep: During busy periods, sleep often feels like a luxury, but it’s essential for maintaining both your energy and creativity. Aim for at least seven hours per night and stick to a consistent schedule—even during peak times. Consider power naps if you’re facing long days. This was a lifesaver for me at times. b. Nutrition: High-stress periods call for fuel. Avoid the trap of quick unhealthy snacks. Instead, plan for foods that sustain you, such as nuts, fruits and whole grains. Staying hydrated is also crucial when you’re in “go mode” all day.

• SAFEGUARD YOUR EMOTIONAL ENERGY

Working with clients who are emotionally invested in their events and special orders can be draining, so you must establish boundaries to protect your emotional energy. This can be as simple as scheduling buffer times between appointments or phone calls or creating automated systems for client communication to reduce repetitive tasks. Sometimes just a quick one-minute “walk-away” is all that’s needed to regroup or recoup your energy focus.

3. PRODUCTIVITY: Work Smarter, Not Harder

Peak seasons demand efficiency. You don’t just need to work harder; you need to work smarter. Florists often juggle multiple tasks: creating orders, designing arrangements, coordinating deliveries, maintaining inventory and managing teams. This is where systems and processes come into play.

• CREATE AND OPTIMIZE SYSTEMS

a. Automate: Use tools like online ordering systems or scheduling apps to reduce manual workload. For example, offering clients a pricing tool or a pre-event questionnaire can streamline your intake process.

b. Delegate: Don’t hesitate to outsource tasks like social-media management, bookkeeping or even hiring freelancers for busy weekends. Your time is better spent on high-value tasks, such as creating stunning arrangements or managing key client relationships. Burchard emphasizes that productivity isn’t just about doing more; it’s about doing the right things. I help my clients identify the tasks that move the needle and focus on putting those into avenues of productivity.

4. INFLUENCE: Build a Strong Support Network

Florists often feel the weight of the world on their shoulders during peak seasons. But remember, you’re not alone. Surrounding yourself with a strong support network can be one of the most powerful ways to manage stress.

• LEAN ON YOUR TEAM

Your staff, freelancers and/or fellow florists can be incredible assets. I often had friends come in and help on holidays, too. You want to clearly communicate your expectations and empower them to take ownership of certain responsibilities. Trust is key here. If you’ve trained your team well, rely on them to handle some of the load.

• PARTNER WITH SUPPLIERS

Maintain close relationships with your wholesalers, growers and other suppliers. These partnerships can make or break your ability to handle stress. When you know you can count on them for timely deliveries or last-minute orders, you can eliminate one of the biggest stressors of the business.

• MAINTAIN CLIENT COMMUNICATION

It’s also important to maintain clear and open communication with your clients. Setting boundaries (yes, I said setting boundaries first) and managing expectations upfront can help prevent stressful last-minute demands. For instance, use email templates and FAQ sections to educate your clients about your processes, helping them feel informed while reducing your time answering the same questions repeatedly. Or, establish specific cut-off times for same-day deliveries, and stick to them. These things will go a long way toward teaching your clients how you do business and having a team that can rely on your word. This way, the team can support you on this when dealing with clients, as well.

5. COURAGE: Tackle Challenges Head On

During peak seasons, challenges are inevitable. Whether it’s an unexpected flower shortage or a difficult client, how you handle these situations will define your ability to manage stress.

• FACE PROBLEMS PROACTIVELY

Rather than avoiding challenges, embrace them with a problem-solving mindset. If you know you’ll need specific flowers for a wedding during a busy holiday weekend, communicate with your supplier(s) ahead of time or have backup options ready. Prepare for worst-case scenarios, but don’t dwell on them.

• TAKE CALCULATED RISKS

Don’t be afraid to innovate, even in stressful times. For instance, if you’re swamped with orders, try batching your flower arrangements or grouping client consultations to save time. Experiment with new ideas that could save you energy and streamline your workflow.

6. NECESSITY: Remember Your “Why”

In the hustle and bustle of peak seasons, it’s easy to lose sight of why you became a florist in the first place. Reconnecting with your “why” can give you the emotional strength to push through the toughest days. This is what I call the “internal state” of your business. Know what you are feeling around your business and bring it back to your “why.”

• REFLECT ON YOUR PURPOSE

Take a few moments each week to remember the joy your work brings to others. Reflect on your happiest clients or your favorite projects. This practice can reignite your passion, giving you the emotional fuel to keep going when stress levels are high.

• VISUALIZE THE OUTCOME

When things get overwhelming, visualize how good it will feel once you’ve completed the season and delivered beautiful work. This positive reinforcement can help you stay motivated and keep the stress at bay.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Stress during peak seasons is a reality for every florist. However, by incorporating high-performance habits into your routine, you can maintain your energy, productivity and passion. Remember, stress management is not about eliminating the pressure; it’s about mastering it. By staying clear on your goals, managing your energy, optimizing your systems, building strong relationships and staying connected to your purpose, you’ll not only survive peak seasons but also thrive in them. After all, the best arrangements are created when the florist is just as vibrant as the flowers themselves.