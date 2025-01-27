That Flower Feeling is excited announce their participation in this years Philadelphia Flower Show, taking place from February 28th to March 9th. Learn how you can get involved.

Full Press Release Below

Source: That Flower Feeling- January 28, 2025

TFF Partners with Philadelphia Flower Show to Highlight the Self-Care Benefits of Flowers

(San Marcos, CA)– That Flower Feeling (TFF) is thrilled to announce our participation in the prestigious Philadelphia Flower Show, taking place from February 28th to March 9th. The theme of this year’s show is Gardens of Tomorrow, and our exhibit will spotlight flowers, beauty, and its therapeutic benefits. “We are excited to inspire consumers to incorporate flowers into their self-care practices,” said Vanessa Leite, Director. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to create a memorable experience, encouraging attendees to share their love for flowers with friends and family and amplifying our message far beyond the show itself.”

That Flower Feeling is immensely grateful to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society for generously providing the space, making this initiative possible. However, to turn this vision into reality, community support is crucial:

How You Can Get Involved:

Donate Flowers and Greenery:

We are seeking a total of 4400 stems plus greenery, specifically in shades of oranges and pinks. We welcome contributions of all flower varieties but are particularly seeking mixed lateral flowers, carnations, charmelias, disbud chrysanthemums, gerbera daisies, zinnias, and roses. Your support in providing these beautiful blooms will greatly enhance our floral displays.Drop-off locations will be established in California and Florida during the week of February 17th, with details forthcoming. Special thanks to DVFlora for assisting with the transportation of perishables! California Shipments: Must leave the DV warehouse by February 21st Miami Shipments: Must leave the DV warehouse by February 22nd

Please let us know your commitments and volumes by February 14th.

Volunteer for Setup, Floral Maintenance, and Breakdown: Help us maintain the floral displays and assist with changeouts from February 24th to March 9th.



Let’s Make It Happen Together

This collaboration presents an extraordinary opportunity to encourage attendees to embrace the joy of flowers in their daily lives.

Sign Up Today

Flower and Green Donations: https://forms.monday.com/forms/686a3b6fd5a1cc4bed9072377b32d41a?r=use1

Volunteer Floral Designers: https://forms.monday.com/forms/4826a90c518043a865ad647e08f8766f?r=use1

We thank you for your support and enthusiasm in bringing this vision to life. Together, we can inspire a movement that encourages self-care through the beauty of flowers.

For more information, including the attached color palette for inspiration, please contact us.

Vanessa Leite: vanessa@thatflowerfeeling.org

Madison Greene: madison@thatflowerfeeling.org