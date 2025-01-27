Big News! Smithers-Oasis has launched a new plant-based floral foam – OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam.

Full Press Release Below

Smithers-Oasis Launches Plant-Based Floral Foam

OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam is certified OK biobased with a 4-star rating from TÜV Austria

KENT, Ohio USA – 28 January 2025 – Smithers-Oasis, a worldwide leader in the floriculture and floral design industry, has launched a new plant-based floral foam – OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam. Its renewable biomass materials led to the achievement of OK biobased certification from TÜV Austria with a 4-star rating, the highest available for OK biobased certifications.

“Smithers-Oasis is extremely excited about this product,” said Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis. “Our global Research team has been pursuing this project for many, many years. Simply being a plant-based product wasn’t enough. We needed this to deliver the look, feel, and performance that florists have come to trust in our petroleum-based OASIS® Floral Foams. At last, we have achieved it!”

“Smithers-Oasis invented floral foam in 1954, and we have felt a responsibility to reinvent floral foam as new raw materials have become readily available and the marketplace is clamoring for a more sustainable floral foam,” continued Kilbride. “Regulations are constantly shifting and, as a global company, we are balancing the expectations of a wide range of markets. Being plant-based was our paramount goal, and achieving OK biobased certification goes along with that. And we were extremely pleased when we received the final carbon footprint analysis. OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam has a carbon footprint that is 56% lower than our petroleum-based OASIS® Floral Foams!”

In addition, OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam is free of dyes and colorants. Its appearance is a grey/green color when dry, but once saturated it becomes a deep rich black color. Smithers-Oasis has long been a proponent of black floral foam, as it allows florists to achieve the same appearance of design coverage with 25% fewer stems – reducing their cost. That also results in less labor and costs for designing and a lighter weight of finished designs, which are then easier to transport.

“This product ticks all the boxes on our list and more. One of the attributes florists have had the greatest response to is the density of the foam. We like to say ‘One Foam Fits All’ because this product will work with any type of stem – from the most delicate or hollow to woody or thick, tropical stems. Florists don’t have to buy different flavors or densities of floral foam to have on hand. This one product works for everything and has a fantastic grip that will keep those stems in place.”

OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam is initially launching in the United States, Canada, Europe, UK, Australia, Republic of Korea, and Japan with a free sample program so floral designers can try the product for themselves. The product will be available for purchase later this year and launches in other markets will be announced throughout 2025.

To learn more about OASIS® Renewal™ Floral Foam, visit renewal.oasisfloral.com.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis Company’s global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. The company’s driving purpose is Improving Lives Worldwide. Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.