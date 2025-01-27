Last year’s trends offer valuable insights to help florists make the most of 2025 to thrive during one of the year’s most profitable holidays.

Valentine’s Day Spending Trends: What the Numbers Mean for Your Floral Business

Love is in the air, and so is a new wave of Valentine’s Day spending! As we prepare for this year’s holiday, last year’s spending trends give us key insights into what we can expect for 2025. Let’s dive into the numbers and trends to see what they mean for the floral industry’s biggest holiday.

A Look Back: Valentine’s Day 2024 Spending Highlights

Last year, consumers across the U.S. spent an impressive $25.8 billion on Valentine’s Day celebrations, averaging $185.81 per person. Interestingly, a record $14.2 billion went toward significant others and spouses. This shows a priority on romantic relationships over celebrations like Galentine’s Day or gifts for coworkers and pets.

Flowers were a top priority in 2024, with $2.6 billion spent. This record-breaking number accounted for 39% of Valentine’s purchases. Other popular gifts included candy (57%), greeting cards (40%), an evening out (32%), and jewelry (22%). These trends reflect a clear preference for both traditional and meaningful gifts.

As for demographics, 25-34-year-olds celebrated Valentine’s Day the most (62%). However, 35-44-year-olds were the biggest spenders. And online shopping continued to grow, capturing 40% of Valentine’s sales, up from 35% the previous year.

What’s Ahead: 2025 Spending Predictions

Based on these patterns, Valentine’s Day 2025 should be another strong season for consumer spending. Here’s what we expect:

1. Continued Emphasis on Romance

Romantic partners will remain the primary focus of Valentine’s Day spending, with consumers likely to exceed last year’s record $14.2 billion. This trend underscores the importance of meaningful, emotion-driven gifts. That’s an area where flowers truly shine!

2. Steady Growth in Overall Spending

While the total spending projection for 2025 remains close to last year’s $25.8 billion, we expect a slight increase. Flowers will also maintain their strong position, with sales likely to match or exceed the $2.6 billion record set in 2024.

3. Online Shopping Gains Ground

Online shopping will grow further, building on last year’s 40% share of Valentine’s sales. And you know what that means: florists with a strong online presence will have a competitive edge. Traditional brick-and-mortar spending, while still significant (17% in 2024), may remain steady or decline.

4. Consistent Gift Preferences

The hierarchy of Valentine’s Day gifts is likely to remain the same in 2025. Flowers will be in the top three, alongside candy and greeting cards. Jewelry and experiential gifts like evenings out will also remain popular. This consistency offers predictability for florists as you plan your offerings.

What These Spending Trends Mean for Florists

Valentine’s Day 2025 trends highlight a tremendous opportunity for the floral industry. Flowers continue to be one of the most meaningful and versatile ways for consumers to express love and appreciation. To capitalize on this, here are key strategies for success:

• Diversify Your Offerings: Offer a range of options, from luxurious arrangements to more budget-friendly bouquets, to cater to varying budgets and preferences.

• Focus Marketing on Romantic Partners: With a significant portion of Valentine’s Day spending directed toward romantic partners, tailor your advertising and promotions to highlight flowers as the perfect gift for significant others.

• Emphasize Delivery and Convenience: With online shopping expected to grow, ensure your delivery services are fast, reliable, and customizable. Highlight same-day or next-day delivery options to attract last-minute shoppers.

• Promote Early Orders: Encourage customers to order early with discounts or special promotions, helping you manage inventory and reduce stress on Valentine’s Day.

• Leverage Social Media Marketing: Showcase your designs on Instagram and Facebook to reach younger demographics who are key spenders during Valentine’s Day.

By understanding these spending trends and adapting to evolving consumer preferences, your business can and will thrive during one of the year’s most profitable holidays. After all, love may be priceless, but flowers remain the perfect way to show it!