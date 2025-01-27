A resolution was reached, placing a hold on the proposed tariff.

U.S. places hold on 25% tariff on Colombian imports

Yesterday, the flower industry in the US and Colombia was anxiously holding its breath as tensions escalated between the two nations. The dispute stemmed from Colombia’s initial refusal to accept deportation flights from the U.S., prompting threats of a 25% tariff on Colombian imports and sanctions. However, a resolution was reached when Colombia agreed to accept the deportees, successfully averting a trade war. Good news for the industry as such a conflict could have had a significant impact, particularly with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. Colombia supplies approximately 80% of the flowers sold in the U.S. for the holiday.



When and how it started

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social a 25% tariff on all Colombian imports after Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro denied US military deportation flights from landing. Petro swiftly responded in a long post on X, stating he would implement a similar tariff, escalating tensions as both nations threatened to raise tariffs to as high as 50%. In the hours that followed, political tension and market uncertainty persisted, but diplomatic efforts from both countries worked toward finding a resolution.

Tariffs and sanctions put on hold

Fortunately, late on Sunday, the White House announced that Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants, leading Washington to withdraw its threatened penalties, Reuters reports. In their article, they quote some phrases from the statement: “The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” it said. Draft orders imposing tariffs and sanctions on Colombia would be “held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement”, it added.

Impact on flower industry

When the increase in tax tariffs was announced, several articles were published on the potential impact on the flower industry. Also Jill Brooke from Flower Power Daily published an article on the impact of this action on the floral industry in the U.S.. “I’ve been watching posts all day in floral groups panicking about the newly imposed tariff on Colombian imports,” florist Kelly Shore told her. “Yesterday was a very upsetting one for U.S. florists”, Jill says.