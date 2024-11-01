Mayesh has introduced Farm Direct BoxLots, delivering premium, farm-fresh flowers to florists.

Introducing Farm Direct BoxLots

On the hunt for flowers straight from the farm? Look no further! Our Farm Direct BoxLots program is revolutionizing the way florists and flower lovers access top-quality, farm-sourced flowers. Let’s dive into what makes this program a game-changer in the floral industry.

The Mayesh Difference: From Farm to Shop

At Mayesh, we understand that the journey of a flower is just as important as its origin. That’s why we’ve developed a unique system that ensures your flowers arrive as fresh as the moment they were picked. Here’s what sets us apart:

Direct Farm Connections: Our dedicated team in South America works closely with local farms to bring you the best selections & ensure quality Cold Chain Commitment: We maintain a consistent cold chain from the farm to your shop, preserving the quality and extending the life of each bloom. Competitive Pricing: By cutting out middlemen, we offer top-tier flowers at prices that will make your arrangements even more profitable.

How Our Farm Direct BoxLots Program Works

Curious about the process? Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

You Order: Browse our extensive inventory online and place your order (minimum $300). We Harvest: Our partner farms harvest and pack your flowers only after receiving your order, ensuring maximum freshness. We Deliver: Your flowers travel through our carefully maintained cold chain. You Create: Receive your farm-fresh flowers and let your creativity bloom!



Why Choose Farm Direct?

Unparalleled Freshness: Flowers are cut-to-order, meaning longer vase life for your customers.

Variety: Access to a wide range of unique and seasonal blooms.

Transparency: Know exactly where your flowers are coming from.

Support: Our dedicated Mayesh team is always ready to assist you.

Planning Ahead Made Easy

With our program, you can place orders up to 6 weeks in advance. This feature is perfect for:

Wedding florists planning for the busy season

Event designers working on large-scale projects

Retail flower shops wanting to secure specific varieties for holidays & everyday designs



Getting started is easy! If you’re already a Mayesh customer, simply log in to your account and start exploring our Farm Direct inventory. New to Mayesh? Register today to get your username and password, and join the community of florists who are transforming their businesses with farm-fresh blooms.

