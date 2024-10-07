FleurEx 2024

The British Florist Association’s annual conference, held from September 28-29 at the East Midlands Conference Centre in the UK, brought together florists and industry experts for a dynamic and inspiring event.

Source: Flora

The annual British Florist Association conference took place during the weekend of 28 to 29 September at the East Midlands Conference Centre and our Editor of Flora was there to see all the action.

This was a weekend full of inspiration for florist and floral designers, who came from near and far, to watch live demonstrations, attend masterclasses or business drop in sessions as well as competing, networking and chatting to numerous exhibitors. And there was a glittery awards evening too.

On stage this year, were Lisa Pålsson from Norway (she came 2nd in the Interflora World Cup 2024) and UK’s Lizzie Newcombe (she came 3rd in said world cup) and their brief was “WOW! Fashion and Bridal Style Designs”. Rest assured, they did not disappoint! During two sessions a day, they wowed their audiences with fabulous designs, meticulous wire work and so many useful hints and tips.

There was also a Flower Lab with mini demonstrations throughout the weekend by Nicola Armstrong (The Bloom Room, Millom; below left), Abigail McGuire (The Floristry School, Sheffield), Denise Murphy (Helensburgh Flowers; below centre) and Karen Lindsay (Flowers by Karen, Kilmarnock; below right). Again, hints and tips aplenty from these talented ladies.

There were 25 exhibitors in attendance showcasing their products which included UK and Dutch growers, wholesalers, software providers, publishers, sundries providers, insurance brokers and even an electric car company.

Joseph Massie (below left) was crowned UK Florist of the Year while Kirsty Noble (below right) clinched the title of UK Florist of the Year: Newcomer. There were six competitors in each of these classes and everyone pulled out all the stops to produce some incredible work. Our thanks go to the BFA for the images of these two winners. You can see examples of their work on our social media channels.

With so much talent on show, it is reassuring to know that the UK floristry is in very safe hands. The Editor of Flora Magazine is already looking forward to next year’s conference…