BloomNation by Promenade is a complete business platform that provides a custom ecommerce website, POS, marketing services, and delivery options all-in-one.

Los Angeles, CA – September 2024 – BloomNation, the leading platform for empowering independent florists to grow their businesses, is proud to announce that we now provide comprehensive support in the Spanish language for all stages of the florist journey—from sales and onboarding to ongoing customer success. This initiative is part of our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive community where florists of all backgrounds can thrive.

In conjunction with the launch of our Spanish-language support, we are also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15) by honoring the significant contributions of florists with Hispanic heritage.

These talented artists not only create stunning floral arrangements, but they also represent the beauty and diversity of their cultures, weaving into their designs traditions passed down through generations. We’re honored to work with so many florists of Hispanic heritage! Throughout the month, we will highlight their inspiring stories and artistry across our social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to support Spanish-speaking florists from A to Z,” said Farbod Shoraka, CEO of BloomNation. “At BloomNation, we believe every florist should have the resources and tools to succeed, regardless of language. By providing full support in Spanish, we are ensuring that our florists can communicate more easily, access support when needed, and grow their businesses without barriers.”

The addition of Spanish-language support reaffirms BloomNation’s dedication to empowering florists by providing the tools, technology, and resources they need to succeed in today’s competitive market—now in both English and Spanish.

For more information about BloomNation’s Spanish-language support and how we are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, please visit Join BloomNation in Spanish.

About BloomNation

Founded in August 2011, BloomNation began as a marketplace for local florists across the U.S. to showcase their unique handcrafted arrangements, connect directly with customers, and earn profits without exorbitant fees.

As the company grew, it gained a deeper understanding of florists’ needs and developed comprehensive e-commerce tools to help florists become independent and compete with floral giants in the digital space. We empower florists to maximize profits, streamline operations, and reduce their reliance on wire services.

BloomNation’s solutions include:

Custom SEO-powered websites

Innovative Point of Sale (PoS) system and dashboard

Comprehensive marketing services (email, SMS, social media)

Florist-to-Florist network

Business loans, business insurance, and reputation management

Educational hub (Bloom+ streaming services)

For more information about BloomNation and its services, please visit BloomNation’s website.