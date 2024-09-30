Celebrating Our Best Vase Life

By Tonneli Grüetter

In the vibrant world of floristry, where creativity blossoms and every bouquet tells a story, Florists’ Review proudly presents its first-ever “40 Over 40” issue. This special edition celebrates the flower industry professionals over the age of 40 who continue to bring fresh and innovative ideas in full bloom to the industry, proving that with age comes not just wisdom but also the very best vase life. In the past, we have celebrated our annual fan favorite “35 Under 35” list, but this year we decided to flip the concept to recognize Florists’ Review’s “40 Over 40” for 2024

Each person on this prestigious list was nominated by the readers of Florists’ Review, a testament to the respect and admiration they’ve earned within the professional flower community. From visionary designers and retailers to innovative growers, dedicated educators and pioneering entrepreneurs, these individuals were selected from nearly 300 nominations that flooded our inboxes, reflecting their exceptional contributions and unwavering passion for floristry. The 40 seasoned experts on this list, selected by the number of nominations each received, are recognized for their exceptional contributions to the industry, demonstrating not only unparalleled creativity and expertise but also a dedication to mentoring and uplifting others. Through years of hard work, advocacy and a deep passion for the flower industry, these industry members shine and embody the essence of our vibrant community. This recognition is a tribute to the enduring spirit and creativity that thrive in the flower industry, showcasing those who continue to bloom with age and experience.

Beyond our “Top 40” list, we also detail the careers and lives of the 10 individuals who received the most nominations, counting down from No. 10 to the most-nominated person.

Join us in celebrating these inspiring luminaries of our professional flower industry.

Kreative Hands – Srini Perera

Florists’ Review’s “40 Over 40” for 2024

(in alphabetical order by first name)

Alison Ellis

Floral Artistry/Fresh Event Design

RealFlowerBusiness.com

Jericho, Vt.

Amy McGee

Botanical Brouhaha

Bloom Trust Co.

Birmingham, Ala.

Ana Isabel Vivas

Aniska Creations

Aniska Flower School

Miami, Fla.

Bob Tucker, AIFD, FSMD

Miss Daisy’s Flowers & Gifts

Executive Director, FSFA Int’l./ Florida State Florists’ Assn.

Leesburg, Fla

Clare Cummings

The Flower Girl

Perth, W.A. Australia

Corrine Heck

Details Flowers Software

Ormond Beach, Fla.

Donald Yim, AIFD, PFCI

Floral Design Director, Smithers-Oasis North America

Education Specialist, Teleflora

Richmond (Vancouver), B.C. Canada

Ellen Seagraves, AIFD, EMC

Ellen Seagraves Chic Floral Design

Bethesda, Md.

Françoise Weeks

Françoise Weeks European Floral Design

Portland, Ore.

Gina Lett-Shrewsberry

Inspirations by Gina Floral and Event Design

Sacramento, Calif.

Ginny Niebauer

ART among the FLOWERS

Palm Coast, Fla.

Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD

Design358

Bowen Island, B.C. Canada

Inessa Nichols

Inessa Nichols Design

Seal Beach, Calif.

Irina Sheshukova, M.S., AIFD

Floral Design Instructor/Extension Specialist

Kansas State University

Manhattan, Kan.

J M.H. Schwanke, AIFD, AAF, PFCI

uBloom

J Schwanke Productions

J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom (PBS)

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Janelle (Janie) Gerestein

Flowers by Janie

Calgary, Ont. Canada

Jason Kendall

Kendall Farms

Fallbrook, Calif.

Jenny Behlings, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, SDCF

J Ellen Design & Market

Custer, S.D.

Jenny Tabarracci, AIFD

Instructor, City College of San Francisco

Novato, Calif.

Jessica Sara LeBron

Golden Sol NYC

New York, N.Y.

Judith Blacklock

Judith Blacklock Flower School

London, England

Justine Chapura

Justine’s Flowers

Ft. Worth, Texas

Kate Penn

Executive Vice President/CEO, Society of American Florists

Alexandria, Va.

Katie Noonan, AIFD

Noonan’s Wine Country Designs

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Kelly Shore

Petals by the Shore

Olney, Md.

Kristin Horst

FLOWER SHOP!!!

Philadelphia, Pa.

Leanne Kesler, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, FDI

Floral Design Institute

Portland, Ore.

Lindsay Diminick

Yellow Twist Floral Design

Scarborough, Maine

LuAnn Dickson

EveryStem Software

Austin, Texas

Lynn Lary McLean, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, TMF

CEO, AIFD Foundation

Editor, Texas In Bloom, Texas State Florists’ Assn.

Frisco, Texas

Maria Fika Evelina

Flower Getaway

Fikalligraphy

Jakarta, Indonesia

Marc Wilson

The Style Marc

New York, N.Y.

Nia Mozee

Simply Nia Design

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sergio Sarmiento

Floralife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company

San Marcos, Calif.

Srini Perera

Kreative Hands

Woodland Hills, Calif.

Stacy Marshall

Petal & Pitchfork Farm and Flowers

Poulsbo, Wash.

Stephanie Garrett, AIFD, NCCPF

Oxford, N.C.

Tim Farrell, AIFD, AAF, PFCI

Education Specialist and Industry Ambassador, Teleflora

Drexel Hill, Pa.

Toni Sicola

Tangled Sage Event Artistry

Moab, Utah

Travis Mills

Calyx Floral Design

Red Deer, Alta. Canada

The Top 10 “40 Over 40”

(Ranked by the number of nominations we received for each)

No. 10

Clare Cummings

The Flower Girl

Perth, W.A. Australia

Clare Cummings is the creative force behind The Flower Girl, a renowned floral design studio in Perth, Australia. Known for her innovative and artistic approach to flower arrangements, Clare has a passion for crafting stunning bouquets and installations that capture the beauty of nature. With a deep understanding of color, texture and form, she creates bespoke floral experiences for weddings, events and everyday celebrations. Clare’s dedication to quality and her keen eye for detail have made The Flower Girl a beloved name in the local flower industry. “Absolute magic comes from this woman!” exclaims a client. “She brings nature in all of its natural glory into every creation.”

Raquel Aranda Photography

No. 9 Ginny Niebauer ART among the FLOWERS Palm Coast, Fla. At 62, Ginny Niebauer launched Art among the Flowers, a popular and thriving flower boutique and art studio in Palm Coast, Fla. Ginny is known for her artistic flair and eye for design, and her journey from self-taught designer to successful entrepreneur is an inspiration to all. She specializes in crafting beautiful flower arrangements that captivate the senses. Her passion for flowers and art shines through in every bouquet and piece she creates, making her a beloved figure in the local community. Whether it’s a wedding, special event or a unique piece of décor, Ginny’s work brings a touch of beauty and elegance to every occasion.

No. 8 Janelle (Janie) Gerestein Flowers by Janie Calgary, Ont. Canada Janelle (Janie) Gerestein is the co-owner of the eponymous Flowers by Janie in Calgary, Alta., Canada. With a passion for floral design and a keen eye for detail, Janelle transforms everyday moments into stunning visual experiences. Her work has a magical quality that captivates everyone who sees it, and her dedication to quality and artistry shines through in every arrangement, making Flowers by Janie a go-to destination for elegant and personalized floral creations. “Her flowers are something different. Just staring at them evokes so many emotions, and they give me butterflies,” shares a happy bride. Janelle’s creativity and ability to bring joy to others make her an ideal candidate for this honor. Tara Whittaker Photography

No. 7

Kristin Horst

FLOWER SHOP!!!

Philadelphia, Pa.

Kristin Horst is the passionate owner of FLOWER SHOP!!! in Philadelphia, PA. With a keen intuition and a deep love for floral design, she brings vibrant, bespoke arrangements to life, transforming any occasion into a memorable event. Her dedication to quality and personal touch has made FLOWER SHOP!!! a beloved local favorite, and her bold designs and unwavering work ethic have earned her a spot on this list. “Kristin is the hardest working florist I know,” says a peer. “She stands firm in her beliefs and is always hustling. She deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”

No. 6

LuAnn Dickson

EveryStem Software

Austin, Texas

LuAnn Dickson is a pioneer not just as a florist but also as an entrepreneur who has revolutionized the flower industry with her innovative software solutions, EveryStem Software in Austin, Texas. With a strong background in technology and a passion for excellence, LuAnn is known for her strategic vision and commitment to delivering cutting-edge products. Her dynamic leadership fosters a collaborative environment that propels the company toward its mission of advancing digital transformation. A fellow florist shares, “LuAnn has the best customer service of any software company out there and genuinely cares about her clients. The fact that she’s still a practicing florist helps her stay relevant and understanding.”

No. 5

Srini Perera

Kreative Hands

Woodland Hills, Calif.

Srini Perera is a talented botanical artist and event florist based in Woodland Hills, Calif. As the creative force behind Kreative Hands, Srini transforms floral designs into stunning works of art, blending intricate botanical knowledge with innovative design. Her passion for nature and commitment to crafting exceptional floral experiences make her a sought-after name in the world of event floristry. Srini is known for her heartfelt dedication to her clients, treating them like family. “She truly puts her whole heart into every design,” says a fan of her work.

No. 4

Jessica Sara LeBron

Golden Sol NYC

New York, N.Y.

Jessica LeBron is the talented florist behind Golden Sol NYC in, of course, New York City. Known for her innovative floral designs and keen eye for detail, Jessica transforms spaces with her artistic arrangements that blend elegance and creativity. With a passion for both classic and contemporary styles, she has earned a reputation for crafting breathtaking displays that leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s for a grand event or a personal touch, Jessica’s work at Golden Sol NYC brings a touch of flower magic to every occasion. In addition to her floral designs, Jessica is also celebrated for her leadership and community engagement. “She embodies what it means to be a leader,” notes one admirer. “Jessica is an inspiration through her actions daily, blending positivity with realism in a way that exudes love.”

No. 3

Marc Wilson

The Style Marc

New York, N.Y.

Marc Wilson, the visionary behind The Style Marc, is a premier luxury event florist in New York City. With an unparalleled flair for creating breathtaking flower arrangements, Marc transforms any event into a luxurious experience. Over more than 15 years, his designs have gained renown for their elegance and innovation, making him a sought-after name in the world of high-end event planning. From opulent weddings to sophisticated corporate gatherings, Marc’s floral design artistry brings a touch of grandeur to every occasion. A longtime client praises him: “Marc is an exceptional designer who has built a long-standing business underpinned by his amazing creative skill. He can make seemingly impossible feats appear in a matter of hours at an event!”

No. 2

Nia Mozee

Simply Nia Design

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Nia Mozee is the rising star behind Simply Nia Design, a Brooklyn-based floral design studio she founded in 2011 as a boutique interior design firm. Her passion for transforming spaces took a creative turn when she designed a memorable baby shower for her niece. This sparked her love for event design, where she now excels in merging aesthetics with purpose. Specializing in both in-person and virtual events, Nia masterfully crafts awe-inspiring experiences with a unique blend of color, themes and flowers. Nia’s work is described as “magnificent,” and her ability to create beauty on any budget is a testament to her skill and dedication. “Nia is an amazing florist with whom I have worked multiple times,” shares a satisfied client. “One thing about Nia is that she will work her magic no matter how small the budget may be.”

No. 1 Ana Isabel Vivas Aniska Creations Aniska Flower School Miami, Fla. Ana Isabel Vivas, co-founder of Aniska Creations in Miami, Fla., is a floral designer with a deep passion for nature and design. Originally from Venezuela, Ana Isabel and her daughter, Anais Vivas, launched their mother-daughter business driven by their shared love of flowers. An urban planner by trade, Ana Isabel discovered her floral design talents more than two decades ago designing her cousin’s wedding. Since then, she has dedicated herself to creating stunning flower arrangements, but her artistry goes beyond arranging flowers; she is a transformative force in the industry, recognized for her ability to inspire and educate future florists. As one nominee put it, “Ana Isabel is not just a talented floral designer but also an amazing person who makes an impact in people’s lives. She cares deeply about her work and loves what she does.”

With this inaugural “40 Over 40” issue, we are reminded of the incredible diversity of path that exists within the flower industry and the many unique ways in which we may enter the world of flowers. The professionals highlighted in this special edition have demonstrated that passion for floristry knows no age limits. From seasoned veterans who have spent decades perfecting their craft to those who continue to innovate and inspire with each arrangement, to newcomers who prove it’s never too late to start a career you love, these individuals represent the pinnacle of flower artistry and dedication.

The enthusiasm and creativity found in these leaders is vital in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in floral design. Just as flowers bloom at different times, so, too, do careers in floristry. Every stage, from the first sprout of interest to the full, vibrant bloom of mastery, is essential to the rich tapestry of our industry and something to be celebrated.

In honoring these exceptional talents, we celebrate a community that thrives on collaboration, mentorship and the shared joy of creating beauty. Whether at the start of their journey or in the midst of their peak bloom, every florist plays a crucial role in shaping the future of floristry. Together, we continue to nurture and grow a profession that is as dynamic and diverse as the flowers we work with.

Here’s to the artistry, passion, and dedication of florists everywhere—those just beginning to bloom and those whose petals have graced countless bouquets. May the beauty of your work continue to inspire and uplift us all at every age.