Celebrating Our Best Vase Life
By Tonneli Grüetter
In the vibrant world of floristry, where creativity blossoms and every bouquet tells a story, Florists’ Review proudly presents its first-ever “40 Over 40” issue. This special edition celebrates the flower industry professionals over the age of 40 who continue to bring fresh and innovative ideas in full bloom to the industry, proving that with age comes not just wisdom but also the very best vase life. In the past, we have celebrated our annual fan favorite “35 Under 35” list, but this year we decided to flip the concept to recognize Florists’ Review’s “40 Over 40” for 2024
Each person on this prestigious list was nominated by the readers of Florists’ Review, a testament to the respect and admiration they’ve earned within the professional flower community. From visionary designers and retailers to innovative growers, dedicated educators and pioneering entrepreneurs, these individuals were selected from nearly 300 nominations that flooded our inboxes, reflecting their exceptional contributions and unwavering passion for floristry. The 40 seasoned experts on this list, selected by the number of nominations each received, are recognized for their exceptional contributions to the industry, demonstrating not only unparalleled creativity and expertise but also a dedication to mentoring and uplifting others. Through years of hard work, advocacy and a deep passion for the flower industry, these industry members shine and embody the essence of our vibrant community. This recognition is a tribute to the enduring spirit and creativity that thrive in the flower industry, showcasing those who continue to bloom with age and experience.
Beyond our “Top 40” list, we also detail the careers and lives of the 10 individuals who received the most nominations, counting down from No. 10 to the most-nominated person.
Join us in celebrating these inspiring luminaries of our professional flower industry.
Florists’ Review’s “40 Over 40” for 2024
(in alphabetical order by first name)
Alison Ellis
Floral Artistry/Fresh Event Design
RealFlowerBusiness.com
Jericho, Vt.
Amy McGee
Botanical Brouhaha
Bloom Trust Co.
Birmingham, Ala.
Ana Isabel Vivas
Aniska Creations
Aniska Flower School
Miami, Fla.
Bob Tucker, AIFD, FSMD
Miss Daisy’s Flowers & Gifts
Executive Director, FSFA Int’l./ Florida State Florists’ Assn.
Leesburg, Fla
Clare Cummings
The Flower Girl
Perth, W.A. Australia
Corrine Heck
Details Flowers Software
Ormond Beach, Fla.
Donald Yim, AIFD, PFCI
Floral Design Director, Smithers-Oasis North America
Education Specialist, Teleflora
Richmond (Vancouver), B.C. Canada
Ellen Seagraves, AIFD, EMC
Ellen Seagraves Chic Floral Design
Bethesda, Md.
Françoise Weeks
Françoise Weeks European Floral Design
Portland, Ore.
Gina Lett-Shrewsberry
Inspirations by Gina Floral and Event Design
Sacramento, Calif.
Ginny Niebauer
ART among the FLOWERS
Palm Coast, Fla.
Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD
Design358
Bowen Island, B.C. Canada
Inessa Nichols
Inessa Nichols Design
Seal Beach, Calif.
Irina Sheshukova, M.S., AIFD
Floral Design Instructor/Extension Specialist
Kansas State University
Manhattan, Kan.
J M.H. Schwanke, AIFD, AAF, PFCI
uBloom
J Schwanke Productions
J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom (PBS)
Grand Rapids, Mich.
Janelle (Janie) Gerestein
Flowers by Janie
Calgary, Ont. Canada
Jason Kendall
Kendall Farms
Fallbrook, Calif.
Jenny Behlings, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, SDCF
J Ellen Design & Market
Custer, S.D.
Jenny Tabarracci, AIFD
Instructor, City College of San Francisco
Novato, Calif.
Jessica Sara LeBron
Golden Sol NYC
New York, N.Y.
Judith Blacklock
Judith Blacklock Flower School
London, England
Justine Chapura
Justine’s Flowers
Ft. Worth, Texas
Kate Penn
Executive Vice President/CEO, Society of American Florists
Alexandria, Va.
Katie Noonan, AIFD
Noonan’s Wine Country Designs
San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Kelly Shore
Petals by the Shore
Olney, Md.
Kristin Horst
FLOWER SHOP!!!
Philadelphia, Pa.
Leanne Kesler, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, FDI
Floral Design Institute
Portland, Ore.
Lindsay Diminick
Yellow Twist Floral Design
Scarborough, Maine
LuAnn Dickson
EveryStem Software
Austin, Texas
Lynn Lary McLean, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, TMF
CEO, AIFD Foundation
Editor, Texas In Bloom, Texas State Florists’ Assn.
Frisco, Texas
Maria Fika Evelina
Flower Getaway
Fikalligraphy
Jakarta, Indonesia
Marc Wilson
The Style Marc
New York, N.Y.
Nia Mozee
Simply Nia Design
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Sergio Sarmiento
Floralife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company
San Marcos, Calif.
Srini Perera
Kreative Hands
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Stacy Marshall
Petal & Pitchfork Farm and Flowers
Poulsbo, Wash.
Stephanie Garrett, AIFD, NCCPF
Oxford, N.C.
Tim Farrell, AIFD, AAF, PFCI
Education Specialist and Industry Ambassador, Teleflora
Drexel Hill, Pa.
Toni Sicola
Tangled Sage Event Artistry
Moab, Utah
Travis Mills
Calyx Floral Design
Red Deer, Alta. Canada
The Top 10 “40 Over 40”
(Ranked by the number of nominations we received for each)
No. 10
Clare Cummings
The Flower Girl
Perth, W.A. Australia
Clare Cummings is the creative force behind The Flower Girl, a renowned floral design studio in Perth, Australia. Known for her innovative and artistic approach to flower arrangements, Clare has a passion for crafting stunning bouquets and installations that capture the beauty of nature. With a deep understanding of color, texture and form, she creates bespoke floral experiences for weddings, events and everyday celebrations. Clare’s dedication to quality and her keen eye for detail have made The Flower Girl a beloved name in the local flower industry. “Absolute magic comes from this woman!” exclaims a client. “She brings nature in all of its natural glory into every creation.”
No. 9
Ginny Niebauer
ART among the FLOWERS
Palm Coast, Fla.
At 62, Ginny Niebauer launched Art among the Flowers, a popular and thriving flower boutique and art studio in Palm Coast, Fla. Ginny is known for her artistic flair and eye for design, and her journey from self-taught designer to successful entrepreneur is an inspiration to all. She specializes in crafting beautiful flower arrangements that captivate the senses. Her passion for flowers and art shines through in every bouquet and piece she creates, making her a beloved figure in the local community. Whether it’s a wedding, special event or a unique piece of décor, Ginny’s work brings a touch of beauty and elegance to every occasion.
No. 8
Janelle (Janie) Gerestein
Flowers by Janie
Calgary, Ont. Canada
Janelle (Janie) Gerestein is the co-owner of the eponymous Flowers by Janie in Calgary, Alta., Canada. With a passion for floral design and a keen eye for detail, Janelle transforms everyday moments into stunning visual experiences. Her work has a magical quality that captivates everyone who sees it, and her dedication to quality and artistry shines through in every arrangement, making Flowers by Janie a go-to destination for elegant and personalized floral creations. “Her flowers are something different. Just staring at them evokes so many emotions, and they give me butterflies,” shares a happy bride. Janelle’s creativity and ability to bring joy to others make her an ideal candidate for this honor.
No. 7
Kristin Horst
FLOWER SHOP!!!
Philadelphia, Pa.
Kristin Horst is the passionate owner of FLOWER SHOP!!! in Philadelphia, PA. With a keen intuition and a deep love for floral design, she brings vibrant, bespoke arrangements to life, transforming any occasion into a memorable event. Her dedication to quality and personal touch has made FLOWER SHOP!!! a beloved local favorite, and her bold designs and unwavering work ethic have earned her a spot on this list. “Kristin is the hardest working florist I know,” says a peer. “She stands firm in her beliefs and is always hustling. She deserves to be recognized and celebrated.”
No. 6
LuAnn Dickson
EveryStem Software
Austin, Texas
LuAnn Dickson is a pioneer not just as a florist but also as an entrepreneur who has revolutionized the flower industry with her innovative software solutions, EveryStem Software in Austin, Texas. With a strong background in technology and a passion for excellence, LuAnn is known for her strategic vision and commitment to delivering cutting-edge products. Her dynamic leadership fosters a collaborative environment that propels the company toward its mission of advancing digital transformation. A fellow florist shares, “LuAnn has the best customer service of any software company out there and genuinely cares about her clients. The fact that she’s still a practicing florist helps her stay relevant and understanding.”
No. 5
Srini Perera
Kreative Hands
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Srini Perera is a talented botanical artist and event florist based in Woodland Hills, Calif. As the creative force behind Kreative Hands, Srini transforms floral designs into stunning works of art, blending intricate botanical knowledge with innovative design. Her passion for nature and commitment to crafting exceptional floral experiences make her a sought-after name in the world of event floristry. Srini is known for her heartfelt dedication to her clients, treating them like family. “She truly puts her whole heart into every design,” says a fan of her work.
No. 4
Jessica Sara LeBron
Golden Sol NYC
New York, N.Y.
Jessica LeBron is the talented florist behind Golden Sol NYC in, of course, New York City. Known for her innovative floral designs and keen eye for detail, Jessica transforms spaces with her artistic arrangements that blend elegance and creativity. With a passion for both classic and contemporary styles, she has earned a reputation for crafting breathtaking displays that leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s for a grand event or a personal touch, Jessica’s work at Golden Sol NYC brings a touch of flower magic to every occasion. In addition to her floral designs, Jessica is also celebrated for her leadership and community engagement. “She embodies what it means to be a leader,” notes one admirer. “Jessica is an inspiration through her actions daily, blending positivity with realism in a way that exudes love.”
No. 3
Marc Wilson
The Style Marc
New York, N.Y.
Marc Wilson, the visionary behind The Style Marc, is a premier luxury event florist in New York City. With an unparalleled flair for creating breathtaking flower arrangements, Marc transforms any event into a luxurious experience. Over more than 15 years, his designs have gained renown for their elegance and innovation, making him a sought-after name in the world of high-end event planning. From opulent weddings to sophisticated corporate gatherings, Marc’s floral design artistry brings a touch of grandeur to every occasion. A longtime client praises him: “Marc is an exceptional designer who has built a long-standing business underpinned by his amazing creative skill. He can make seemingly impossible feats appear in a matter of hours at an event!”
No. 2
Nia Mozee
Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nia Mozee is the rising star behind Simply Nia Design, a Brooklyn-based floral design studio she founded in 2011 as a boutique interior design firm. Her passion for transforming spaces took a creative turn when she designed a memorable baby shower for her niece. This sparked her love for event design, where she now excels in merging aesthetics with purpose. Specializing in both in-person and virtual events, Nia masterfully crafts awe-inspiring experiences with a unique blend of color, themes and flowers. Nia’s work is described as “magnificent,” and her ability to create beauty on any budget is a testament to her skill and dedication. “Nia is an amazing florist with whom I have worked multiple times,” shares a satisfied client. “One thing about Nia is that she will work her magic no matter how small the budget may be.”
No. 1
Ana Isabel Vivas
Aniska Flower School
Miami, Fla.
Ana Isabel Vivas, co-founder of Aniska Creations in Miami, Fla., is a floral designer with a deep passion for nature and design. Originally from Venezuela, Ana Isabel and her daughter, Anais Vivas, launched their mother-daughter business driven by their shared love of flowers. An urban planner by trade, Ana Isabel discovered her floral design talents more than two decades ago designing her cousin’s wedding. Since then, she has dedicated herself to creating stunning flower arrangements, but her artistry goes beyond arranging flowers; she is a transformative force in the industry, recognized for her ability to inspire and educate future florists. As one nominee put it, “Ana Isabel is not just a talented floral designer but also an amazing person who makes an impact in people’s lives. She cares deeply about her work and loves what she does.”
With this inaugural “40 Over 40” issue, we are reminded of the incredible diversity of path that exists within the flower industry and the many unique ways in which we may enter the world of flowers. The professionals highlighted in this special edition have demonstrated that passion for floristry knows no age limits. From seasoned veterans who have spent decades perfecting their craft to those who continue to innovate and inspire with each arrangement, to newcomers who prove it’s never too late to start a career you love, these individuals represent the pinnacle of flower artistry and dedication.
The enthusiasm and creativity found in these leaders is vital in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in floral design. Just as flowers bloom at different times, so, too, do careers in floristry. Every stage, from the first sprout of interest to the full, vibrant bloom of mastery, is essential to the rich tapestry of our industry and something to be celebrated.
In honoring these exceptional talents, we celebrate a community that thrives on collaboration, mentorship and the shared joy of creating beauty. Whether at the start of their journey or in the midst of their peak bloom, every florist plays a crucial role in shaping the future of floristry. Together, we continue to nurture and grow a profession that is as dynamic and diverse as the flowers we work with.
Here’s to the artistry, passion, and dedication of florists everywhere—those just beginning to bloom and those whose petals have graced countless bouquets. May the beauty of your work continue to inspire and uplift us all at every age.