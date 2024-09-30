Alexandra Farms Announces Winners of Its “2024 Garden Rose Design Contest”

By Teresa Schafer

It’s time to reveal the winners of Alexandra Farms’ “2024 Garden Rose Design Contest”! Again this year, we received hundreds of entries, and the judges have spoken. Four first-time entrants and three returning designers placed in this year’s contest. The contest featured two design categories—“Wedding Work” and “Everyday Design”—and designers could enter either category or both. In addition, four prizes were awarded in each of the two categories: First, Second and Third places and Readers’ Choice. Congratulations to the winners!

Prizes

• The first-place winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms in Bogotá, Colombia.

• The second-place winners will receive 500 stems of garden roses and $500.

• The third-place and Readers’ Choice winners will receive 250 stems of garden roses and $250.

Judges

The judges were Jose R. Azout, president of Alexandra Farms; Holly Heider Chapple, educator and owner of Holly Chapple Flowers and Hope Flower Farm and the founder of “Chapel Designers”; and the team at David Austin Roses.

Designs were evaluated on several criteria, including how the garden roses were used, photo quality, and overall design aesthetic and composition. Judging was conducted anonymously, independently and confidentially. The Readers’ Choice Award winners were chosen by a public online vote.

Looking Toward the Future

After seven years and countless entries received, this is our final “Garden Rose Design Contest.” We sincerely thank everyone who has participated since the first contest in 2018. The incredible design work created throughout the world, especially work featuring our flowers, inspires us to continue growing the best garden roses for the industry!

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms, located in the Andes mountains of Colombia, is a boutique grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Since 2005, we have been dedicated to producing blooms with the best appearance and performance possible while keeping up with demand and trends. Our collections include more than 60 unique and popular garden rose varieties and other flowers with special shapes, colors and fragrances. Alexandra Farms is committed to social and environmental best practices, and we are certified through Florverde Sustainable Flowers and One Carbon World. Our long-lasting award-winning flowers are available year-round through floral wholesalers worldwide.

Winners

Wedding Work

FIRST PLACE and READERS’ CHOICE

Anna Stouffer

Urban Petals

Greer, S.C.

Photographer: Kendra Martin Photography

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Golden Mustard’

• ‘Caramel Antike’

• ‘Sahara Sensation’

• ‘Sahara Sensation Spr’

wedding arch

SECOND PLACE

Belinda Bennett

The Rose Thief

Hatfield, Mass.

Photographer: Rebecca Castonguay

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson)

2nd place bride with flowers

THIRD PLACE

Nancy Zimmerman

Fancy Florals by Nancy

Fairbury, Ill.

Photographer: Rebekah Albaugh

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Capability’ (Ausapply)

• ‘Constance’ (Austruss)

• ‘Darcey’ (Auschariot)’

• ‘Millicent’ (AUSCP17431)

• ‘Lavender Bouquet’

• ‘Precious Moments’

• ‘Tsumugi’

3rd wedding

EVERYDAY DESIGN

FIRST PLACE

Marcy Almoney

Foster’s Flower Shop Design Studio

York, Pa.

Photographer: Marcy Almoney

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Eugenie’ (Ausimage)

• ‘Leonora’ (Auswagsy)

first place everyday

SECOND PLACE

Janelle (Janie) Gerestein

Flowers by Janie

Calgary, Alta. Canada

Photographer: Tara Whittaker

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Constance’ (Austruss)

• ‘Beatrice’ (Auslevity)

• ‘Edith’ (Auspluto)

• ‘Darcey’ (Auschariot)

• ‘Millicent’ (AUSCP17431)

• ‘Pink O’Hara’

• ‘Precious Moments’

• ‘Mayra’s Rose’

• ‘Mariatheresia’

• ‘Princess Hitomi’

• ‘Princess Maya’

2nd place flower installation

THIRD PLACE

Cole Buys

CB Design – Floral and Décor

Cullman, Ala.

Photographer: Cole Buys

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Patience’ (Auspastor)

third place

READERS’ CHOICE

Jenny Cheung

Lillies & Lattes

Los Angeles, Calif.

Photographer: Jenny Cheung

ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED:

• ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson)

• ‘White O’Hara’

• ‘Pink O’Hara’

• ‘Princess Fairy Kiss Pink Spr’

readers choice
