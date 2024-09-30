Alexandra Farms Announces Winners of Its “2024 Garden Rose Design Contest”

By Teresa Schafer

It’s time to reveal the winners of Alexandra Farms’ “2024 Garden Rose Design Contest”! Again this year, we received hundreds of entries, and the judges have spoken. Four first-time entrants and three returning designers placed in this year’s contest. The contest featured two design categories—“Wedding Work” and “Everyday Design”—and designers could enter either category or both. In addition, four prizes were awarded in each of the two categories: First, Second and Third places and Readers’ Choice. Congratulations to the winners!

Prizes

• The first-place winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms in Bogotá, Colombia.

• The second-place winners will receive 500 stems of garden roses and $500.

• The third-place and Readers’ Choice winners will receive 250 stems of garden roses and $250.

Judges

The judges were Jose R. Azout, president of Alexandra Farms; Holly Heider Chapple, educator and owner of Holly Chapple Flowers and Hope Flower Farm and the founder of “Chapel Designers”; and the team at David Austin Roses.

Designs were evaluated on several criteria, including how the garden roses were used, photo quality, and overall design aesthetic and composition. Judging was conducted anonymously, independently and confidentially. The Readers’ Choice Award winners were chosen by a public online vote.

Looking Toward the Future

After seven years and countless entries received, this is our final “Garden Rose Design Contest.” We sincerely thank everyone who has participated since the first contest in 2018. The incredible design work created throughout the world, especially work featuring our flowers, inspires us to continue growing the best garden roses for the industry!

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms, located in the Andes mountains of Colombia, is a boutique grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Since 2005, we have been dedicated to producing blooms with the best appearance and performance possible while keeping up with demand and trends. Our collections include more than 60 unique and popular garden rose varieties and other flowers with special shapes, colors and fragrances. Alexandra Farms is committed to social and environmental best practices, and we are certified through Florverde Sustainable Flowers and One Carbon World. Our long-lasting award-winning flowers are available year-round through floral wholesalers worldwide.

Winners

Wedding Work

FIRST PLACE and READERS’ CHOICE Anna Stouffer Urban Petals Greer, S.C. Photographer: Kendra Martin Photography ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Golden Mustard’ • ‘Caramel Antike’ • ‘Sahara Sensation’ • ‘Sahara Sensation Spr’

SECOND PLACE Belinda Bennett The Rose Thief Hatfield, Mass. Photographer: Rebecca Castonguay ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson)

THIRD PLACE Nancy Zimmerman Fancy Florals by Nancy Fairbury, Ill. Photographer: Rebekah Albaugh ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Capability’ (Ausapply) • ‘Constance’ (Austruss) • ‘Darcey’ (Auschariot)’ • ‘Millicent’ (AUSCP17431) • ‘Lavender Bouquet’ • ‘Precious Moments’ • ‘Tsumugi’

EVERYDAY DESIGN

FIRST PLACE Marcy Almoney Foster’s Flower Shop Design Studio York, Pa. Photographer: Marcy Almoney ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Eugenie’ (Ausimage) • ‘Leonora’ (Auswagsy)

SECOND PLACE Janelle (Janie) Gerestein Flowers by Janie Calgary, Alta. Canada Photographer: Tara Whittaker ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Constance’ (Austruss) • ‘Beatrice’ (Auslevity) • ‘Edith’ (Auspluto) • ‘Darcey’ (Auschariot) • ‘Millicent’ (AUSCP17431) • ‘Pink O’Hara’ • ‘Precious Moments’ • ‘Mayra’s Rose’ • ‘Mariatheresia’ • ‘Princess Hitomi’ • ‘Princess Maya’

THIRD PLACE Cole Buys CB Design – Floral and Décor Cullman, Ala. Photographer: Cole Buys ALEXANDRA FARMS GARDEN ROSE VARIETIES USED: • ‘Patience’ (Auspastor)