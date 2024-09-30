The Import Promotion Desk (IPD) will be presenting a wide range of cut flowers and floral rarities from Ecuador, Colombia, and Kenya at the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) from the 5th to the 7th of November 2024.

Import Promotion Desk presents flower highlight – the ‘Flor de Inirida’

IFTF 2024: Tropical flowers and roses from Colombia and Ecuador as well as summer flowers from Kenya

Bonn/Berlin, 30.09.2024 – The Import Promotion Desk (IPD) will be presenting a wide range of cut flowers and floral rarities from Ecuador, Colombia, and Kenya at the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) from the 5th to the 7th of November 2024, including the unique ‘Flor de Inirida’ and other tropical flowers from Colombia, summer flowers from Kenya and roses from Ecuador. The import promotion initiative has included many new cut flower producers in its programme, who will be attending the IFTF in Vijfhuizen near Amsterdam for the first time. Interested buyers can get to know around 15 small and medium-sized companies at the IPD stand in Hall 4 Stand B4.20.

“Flor de Inirida”: Speciality from Colombia

The so-called ‘eternal flowers’ are unique: ‘Flor de Inirida’. These rare plants are characterised by their bright red and white heads. The endemic flowers grow in a harsh environment and can survive droughts and floods. The Colombian company ‘Liwi’ has developed a process for cultivating the flowers with the characteristic heads. It is the first and so far only company that can offer the special and long-lasting cut flowers from its own cultivation.

The other products from Colombia are also unique: the exhibitors are bringing tropical flowers and cut foliage to the IFTF, including many varieties such as Heliconias and Lilies of the valley, as well as ready-made bouquets.

New rose growers from Ecuador and Kenya

Numerous rose farms from Ecuador, the land of roses, are part of the IPD’s programme. These include, for example, the ‘Rose Success’ farm, which offers more than 65 varieties. Growers from Ecuador will also be presenting garden roses and coloured roses. Kenyan producers will also be showing lush spray roses, which are characterised by their intense colours and long lifespan.

Summer Flowers from Kenya

The IPD companies from Kenya are offering a large repertoire of summer flowers at the IFTF, including Limonium, Bupleurum, Lepidium, Talinum and Eryngium. Among them is the company ‘Wilmar Flowers’, which works with over 800 small farmers. The partners receive subsidised planting material and support from agricultural engineers during cultivation. Together with its partners, ‘Wilmar Flowers’ offers twelve different species, including Craspedia, Ammi Visnaga and Ornithogalum. Kenyan farms specialising in hypericum will also be present at the IFTF.

IPD at the IFTF: Hall 4 Stand B4.20

The Import Promotion Desk (IPD) is an initiative to promote imports in Germany. IPD forms a link between small and medium-sized enterprises in selected developing and emerging countries and European importers. The aim is to integrate the partner countries into global trade, thus making a contribution to sustainable economic, social and ecological development in these countries.

IPD opens access to the EU market for small and medium-sized enterprises from the partner countries and supports them in establishing trade relations. IPD opens up new sources of supply in the partner countries for European importers who want to organise their entrepreneurial commitment in a sustainable way and supports them in the procurement process for certain products and services.

IPD is currently active in 21 countries: Brazil, Cambodia, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nepal, Peru, Senegal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Tunisia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

IPD focuses on specific sectors: fresh fruit and vegetables, natural ingredients for food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, sustainable fish and seafood, cut flowers, sustainable tourism, and IT outsourcing.

The global development organisation sequa gGmbH is responsible for setting up and implementing the IPD in close cooperation with the German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services Association (BGA). The IPD is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

IPD is part of the “Partners in Transformation – Business & Development Network”, into which the BMZ programmes for economic actors are organised. The aim of “Partners in Transformation” is to promote socio-ecological and feminist economic transformation in the partner countries.

Further information at www.importpromotiondesk.de