Caroline Woods , Product Design Manager from Accent Decor, shares her expert take on the top four trend elements that influenced the new Accent Decor pots and planters collection.

TREND WATCH: Must-Know Pots and Planters

Each season, plant-centric customers, including plant shops and garden centers, turn to Accent Decor for modern planters and functional pots that meet their customers’ needs. In addition to drop-in friendly sizes and practical features like drainage and saucers, our curated assortment blends function with trend-forward design. Guided by global insights and customer feedback, our Product Development Team shapes every Accent Decor collection, ensuring an assortment of trendy plant pots that shine both in style and innovation.



We connected with Caroline Woods, Accent Decor’s Product Design Manager, to get her expert take on the top four trend elements that informed our new pots and planters collection.



#1: Surface Details

To elevate the everyday, drop-in friendly planter, artful details help to level up the artfulness of the everyday planter. Surface textures and intricate elements create visual interest and dimension, enhancing the impact of reactive glazes. These refined touches make pots and planters effortlessly stylish additions to a plant display or home decor collection.

Pictured: Morse Pot with Saucer, Zelle Planter with Saucer, Refresh Pot, Amrit Pot

#2: Pastels

Soft, sophisticated colors bring a versatile and playful touch that plant collectors will love. Our pastel palette is intentionally curated, balancing thoughtful design and artistry. Washy, reactive glazes create subtle variations for an elegant, one-of-a-kind look, while a mix of matte and glossy finishes adds depth. To enhance plant styling, we offer functional silhouettes in pops of color that complement plants.

Pictured: Pasadena Pot, Roux Pot, Tarrytown Pot with Saucer, Pearl Pot with Saucer

#3: Organic Shapes

Artfully formed and slightly asymmetrical silhouettes are trending, offering a modern, organic feel. These shapes, accented with wavy details beautifully pair with decor, often doubling as a statement piece on shelves or tabletops. Their unexpected shapes also enhance the beauty of unique glazes, adding a sophisticated touch to a plant collector’s most special plants.

Pictured: Maison Collection, Adrien Pot

#4: Organic Color Blocks

Incorporating color into a collection of pots and planters is fresh and on trend. We’ve included artfully applied reactive glazes in beautiful hues, offset by textured neutrals and color contrast. While each style is unique and of-the-moment, the Anselm and Shanti are two modern planter standouts. Both are unique combinations of natural clay and terracotta with hand-applied details that vary piece to piece. Each is a unique work of art.

Pictured: Lefkara Pot, Anselm Pot, Shanti Pot, Palladin Footed Bowl



To stay in-the-know, check out the latest Trend Watch columns here and here.





