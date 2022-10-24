Ready for IFTF 2022? November 9-11, Vijfhuizen, NL

The International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) is one of the leading floriculture fairs, with exhibitors and visitors from all over the world. IFTF 2022 is getting ready to receive thousands of international trade visitors. With over 275 participating companies, the number of exhibitors is approaching the level of pre-Covid-19. “A record high number of international flower growers are among them this year and therefore a great opportunity for buyers to source their flowers grown in all important flower producing countries of the world.

November 9-11, Vijfhuizen, NL

Ready for IFTF 2022?

IFTF 2022 is getting ready to receive the thousands of international trade visitors that have pre-registered so far. With over 275 participating companies, the number of exhibitors is approaching the level of pre-Covid-19. “A record high number of international flower growers are among them this year and therefore a great opportunity for buyers to source their flowers that are grown in all important flower producing countries of the world. This likely presence of an extra abundance of flowers will make the show even more attractive than it already always is”, the organization says. The show will take place one week later this year, from November 9-11, because of the dates of all Saints and All Souls Day.

Conference “Flower by Sea”

One of the specialties of this year at IFTF, and an extra network opportunity as well, is the international conference “Flowers by Sea,” which will take place a day before the exhibition starts. On Tuesday, November 8, more than 400 people will attend a congress about the transition from transporting flowers by air to freighting them by sea. A panel of 8 industry peers will answer all questions from the audience about this very important subject that, according to some, may even shake the foundation of the world cut flower industry. According to the organization, the overwhelming interest to attend is a clear sign of how concerned the industry is about its future. “The auditorium is full of professionals from every chain of the floral industry from all over the world with even a waiting list for several hoping to get a seat at the last moment.”

Increased number of flower growers and new exhibitors

Over 275 exhibitors will showcase their products and services during this 3-day event. “It is looking positive for this year’s edition of IFTF with a strong increased number of exhibiting international flower growers, who can expect a similar strong increased demand for flowers. On top of that, a considerable number of first-time exhibitors have signed up this year for IFTF, and one of the many reasons why it is exciting every year again and important to visit the Trade Fair IFTF in Vijfhuizen.”

Visit the FloralDaily booth at IFTF!

With FloralDaily, we have a booth on the IFTF and look forward to meeting you there.

For more information:

International Floriculture Trade Fair

www.iftf.nl

Publication date: Mon 24 Oct 2022

Author: Jenneken Schouten

© FloralDaily.com