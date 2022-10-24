Straight from Market: Visual Display Inspiration

By International Market Centers

Gift and home décor tradeshows—like Atlanta Market and Las Vegas Market—offer visual display inspiration as much as the opportunity to source unique products. Expertly designed showrooms, temporary exhibits and product vignettes encourage new ideas for floral designs, merchandising and sales opportunities.

At the close of the Summer 2022 Market season, eight designers shared their inspiration and tips for great visual design.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: ATLANTA MARKET

Brooke Reid, on behalf of IMC

brookereid.com

Display Inspiration

The inspiration for the Market Snapshot display was to be really environmental and engaging. I wanted the display to feel lush and fun and to bring the outside in, using the oranges and corals from the new Atlanta Market branding as my starting point.

Sources of Inspiration

As an artist, I find inspiration in all kinds of places. Floral design is a big part of my work, so I’m always looking to nature for inspiration, whether in the form of plants or flowers—especially when it comes to color. I also look to artists and other visual displays I see for ideas on little things to take away. I keep a running inspiration folder on my desktop, with images from Pinterest, Instagram and window/in-store displays I’ve seen and liked. It could be something as simple as a color combo I found effective, a creative way someone displayed particular items or even just the overall feel of a space or piece I enjoyed.

Design Tips

• Tell a story when merchandising, to give the items some context. I hang art on walls and incorporate furniture as you’d find it in a real space.

• Create a layered display to elevate the products and catch the eyes of passersby. When you have only a few seconds to grab people’s attention as they walk by, my goal is for them to stop and want to see more.

• Pair “like” with “like” when you’re working with a wide array of products (i.e., things you’d find in a kitchen versus items you’d use outside, or home décor, more broadly). Even when functionally similar items are visually distinct, putting them together makes the display feel more intuitive and makes more sense to the viewers.

MUSEE

Amanda Jones, creative director

museebath.com

Display Inspiration

We based our design on our brand aesthetic and color scheme. We use vibrant colors and gold accents throughout the packaging on our products, and we felt it was important to do the same with our booth design. We aim for everything we touch to make our customers feel loved and happy, so we use that motto with our booth design, too.

Sources of Inspiration

We collect all kinds of ideas from events, Pinterest boards, storefronts and pop-ups. We usually look at interior design trends and then “Musee-fy” them with bright colors and whimsical accents.

Design Tips

• Don’t be afraid of color! Color stands out and creates inviting spaces for customers. Thoughtful color schemes help set the mood and can complement your products beautifully.

• Have a few custom-built pieces in your space. DIY-ing a shelf or accent wall can really differentiate your space from others and create a unique experience customized to your brand.

• Find a happy medium for the amount of product in your space. Too little product can make your space look bare, but too much product can overwhelm the space with clutter. We aim for things to look abundant but never crowded.

MARKET SNAPSHOT: LAS VEGAS MARKET

Katie and Matt Allison, on behalf of IMC

mnkstudioart.com

Display Inspiration

One thing we always try to keep in mind is no one can “out-flash” Las Vegas. So, we take inspiration from the natural beauty of the Nevada desert landscape, which includes colors like terra-cotta, sand and sage; textures like stone and plaster; and open and airy compositions.

Sources of Inspiration

We’re artists first and foremost, so we’re always looking—hikes, trips to museums, movies, obscure bookstores with great magazine sections. Our goal is to find inspiration from outside whatever industry we’re working in and bring something fresh to the project. Most important: Get off the screens, and find something in the real world!

Design Tips

• Highlight what makes a product special in person. Everyone is looking at things online, so we want the in-person experience to be unique.

• A product only looks as good as the thing it’s sitting next to. Take time to make groupings that serve the overall story—even if it means leaving something out!

• Rethink what you already have. Even if it’s just a fresh coat of paint, the time and energy you invest in giving something a second life always translates to the audience. Plus, it cuts down on waste.

WINWARD INTERNATIONAL

Phil Marvin, visual director, and Garrison Tai, owner

winwardsilks.com

Display Inspiration

Three collections formed the foundation of our floral offering. “Highland Park” is the always classic blue and white that’s timeless across regions and décor styles. “Urban Tropical” is an edgy take on bold botanicals that layers in the depth of dark metallics. “Café au Lait” uses rich hues of lavender, mauve, peach and multiple tones and shades of white in permanent florals that invoke a modern antique aura.

Sources of Inspiration

It sounds cliché, but inspiration is everywhere. We’ve built displays around branches from a hardwood forest, visions of icicles shimmering in winter sunlight and the complementary hues of a sunset over deep blue ocean waves. Creativity can come in the middle of a reset, and we must be willing to go with it. We often mix new products with traditional favorites from our lines, which makes sense for retailers and consumers, as well. It’s rare to do a total transformation, especially when there could be existing pieces that work beautifully with the addition of a new stem or switching ribbon.

Design Tips

• Multiples create impact. A flower cart with a rainbow of tulips or a table display with an array of blue-and-white ceramics makes a bold statement.

• Design vignettes around a theme or color story, and layer elements of texture using various textiles, florals, containers and accessories placed at varied heights. The eyes should catch a new detail each time a customer scans the display.

• Look at the finished display from every angle, not just eye level, to make full use of your space.

INIS

Karen Foley, U.S. business development manager

inis.com

Display Inspiration

We wanted to visually capture the feeling of a “perfect sunny day by the sea” in our booth design.

Sources of Inspiration

Our booth backdrop is a print of a photo taken at the beach where Inis was inspired: Roundstone Beach, on the west coast of Ireland. The colors of the ocean water, the blue sky and the green-grass-covered land in the distance creates a feeling of being close to the sea.

Design Tips

• Sometimes less is more when displaying products for people to experience and discover for the first time. Place products on white fixtures or tabletops to allow them to “pop’ and shine.

• Cross-merchandising can enhance the experience for shoppers.

“RISE” PAVILIONS: ATLANTA MARKET AND LAS VEGAS MARKET

Rachel Clarke, art director, Juniper by IMC

junipermarket.com

Display Inspiration

JuniperMarket by IMC’s “RISE” pavilion was a unique retail experience on the trade-show floor at Atlanta Market and Las Vegas Market showcasing 18 women-owned lifestyle brands making their market debut. The look and feel of RISE were inspired by “uplifting sunlight,” an exploration of the emotional connection to the sun and the hope of a new day. The areas were designed to be bold, unique, colorful, fun, open and inclusive.

Sources of Inspiration

IMC’s in-house design teams find inspiration in many places. We look at other trade shows and events as well as retail displays, art museums and more. Pinterest also is a great place to find new ideas.

Design Tips

• Signage is key. When you design a display, always think about how you can brand it.

• Shapes can be trendy, too. Arches are the go-to shape now.

• Collaborate with other creatives. The name “RISE” emerged from brainstorming sessions between JuniperMarket’s design, marketing and sales teams.

FIND VISUAL INSPIRATION AT THE IMC WINTER 2023 MARKETS:

• Atlanta Market is Jan. 10-16, 2023 (atlantamarket.com)

• Las Vegas Market is Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2023 (lasvegasmarket.com)