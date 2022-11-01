U.S. lily growers, and their European bulb suppliers, want to encourage consumers to bring beautiful lily flowers to their homes to help relieve stress this holiday season the natural way by providing calming feelings of comfort. The Garden Media Group announces that recent studies prove flowers have the natural ability to help people feel more joyful. The holidays can be stressful, but simply having a colorful bouquet of flowers, such as lilies, can help reduce stress and promote calm in your home.

Relieve The Stress of the Holidays with Long-Lasting Lilies

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The Garden Media Group announces that recent studies prove flowers have the natural ability to help people feel more joyful. And what better time for these benefits than during the holidays? The holidays can be stressful, but simply having a colorful bouquet of flowers, such as lilies, can help reduce stress and promote calm in your home. Even a small bouquet can trigger feelings of happiness and gratitude. A beautiful arrangement can lead to increased feelings of connection between friends and family, boosting moods during holiday meals and celebrations.

Flowers provide a sense of comfort due to an inherent tendency of humans to be drawn to nature. U.S. lily growers, and their European bulb suppliers, want to encourage consumers to bring beautiful lily flowers to their homes to help relieve stress this holiday season the natural way by providing calming feelings of comfort.

The Power of Flowers

Science has confirmed what we have long known, that flowers have the power to improve many aspects of day-to-day life. They feed compassion, can chase away worries, and can provide a boost of energy and enthusiasm. “Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul,” said Luther Burbank, famed American botanist and horticulturist.

The holiday season is a time when stress can intensify. A simple and easy way to relieve this is through the power of flowers. Lilies are an excellent choice of flower to bring home. They have been cherished worldwide for at least 3000 years, are elegant, and long-lasting in a vase. Asiatic lilies have a very mild fragrance, while Oriental lilies have a heavenly scent. Lilies symbolize devotion or purity, and each color has a special meaning.

“Simply bringing home a bunch of lilies from the farmers market, grocery store, or florist adds an instant cheerful vibe to any home. They make all who enter feel special and welcome,” said horticulturist Peggy Anne Montgomery. “Flower arranging itself is a relaxing practice akin to meditation.”

Lilies practically arrange themselves, but for inspiration and pro-tips, visit FlowerBulbsMakeYouBloom.com, where you will find a free mini-series of lily design classes hosted by Netflix’s Sarah Campbell of Intrigue Designs. For more inspiration, visit us on Facebook at Flowerbulbs.com or on Instagram @FlowerBulbsdotcom. Followers will discover design tips, two lily giveaways, and inspiration from top floral designers.

Tip for the Longest Lasting Lilies

Campbell and Montgomery offer a few tips for ensuring your lilies last as long as possible.

Buy lilies while most of the flowers are still in bud

Remove all lower leaves that will be underwater

Mix the packet of flower food, if provided, with cold water in a clean vase

Give the end of the lily stems a fresh diagonal cut

Regularly top the water in the vase with clean cold water

Remove the stamens with a tissue if you are concerned about pollen

Deeper Meanings

White Lilies- innocence, modesty, and grace

Yellow Lilies- happiness, gratitude, and healing

Light Pink Lilies- elegance, femininity, and generosity

Dark Pink Lilies- prosperity, abundance, and ambition

Red Lilies- passion, desire, and romance

Orange Lilies- confidence, encouragement, and wealth

Studies from Texas A&M, Rutgers, and Harvard affirm that flowers have the power to improve many aspects of day-to-day life.

This Campaign is financed with aid from the European Union.

