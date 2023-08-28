At Muchflowers in Ecuador, gypsophila is one of their main crops.They are always looking to add new and improved varieties and several years ago, they started trialing with Grandtastic, bred by Selecta one. They have big plans of expansion in the next 5 years with a unique marketing plan with Grandtastic as exclusive growers.

Javier Mantilla, Muchflowers about Grandtastic:

“It has a unique potential in the Gypsophila market”

At Muchflowers in Ecuadorian, the gypsophila is one of their main crops. They are always looking to add new and improved varieties and several years ago, they started trialing with Grandtastic, bred by Selecta one. They started commercial production a few months ago and quickly discovered, as Mantilla describes, “the unique potential of this variety in the Gypsophila market”. A few months ago, they started commercial production and this year, they also decided to expand their Grandtastic area and become exclusive growers of this variety in Ecuador. “We have big plans of expansion in the next 5 years with a unique marketing plan with Grandtastic as exclusive growers”, he says.

“Vaselife, 5-7 days more than any other variety in the market”

So what Gypsophila Grandtastic so special? Mantilla: “Grandtastic has pure white flowers with a lot of volume in the bunch plus strong heavy stems, but its main advantage is its incredible long lasting vase life. In all our trials we found that Grandtastic can last 5 to 7 days more than any other varieties in the market. What does that represent? A lot! Providing our customers, a Gypsophila that they can trust and they can keep it for more days looking great and full without worrying it will fast is a huge advantage.”

Positive reactions

According to Mantilla, reactions in the market are very positive. “We are working with our top customers to introduce this variety all over the world. We have already shipped to US, Canada, Italy, Spain, England and we are looking to expand to more markets. Soon, we hope to export this variety to wholesalers in US and Canada and importers in Europe and Russia. And important to mention; all Grandtastic that we grow are Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance Certified, we guarantee we grow our flowers with the best environmental and social practices.”

Collaboration

Muchflowers in collaboration with Selecta One Breeding has been working in the last years selecting the best lines of cut flowers to be grown at our farms. “Selecta One is investing a lot in cutting-edge technology and professional time to breed the best varieties in the market, they are doing an amazing job! As Muchflowers we work in close relationship with the best breeders so we can guarantee the quality and service of our products.”

