A group of local, independent female florists have come together in St. Pete’s Florida to present “Bloomers,” an immersive exhibition of flowers, moody lighting, atmospheric sounds and even bubbles.

In St. Petersburg, local florists present an immersive flower exhibit

“Bloomers” happens Aug. 25-27 at Heiress Gallery at The Factory St. Pete.

By Maggie Duffy Times staff

Regan Smith, who owns the floral business Arms of Persephone, is the organizer of “Bloomers,” an exhibition featuring independent florists at Heiress Gallery at The Factory St. Pete from Aug. 25-27. [ Courtesy of Regan Smith ]

In what is sure to be a breath of fresh, air-conditioned air, the lush flora of the outside will be displayed inside Heiress Gallery at The Factory St. Pete from Aug. 25-27.

The following designers will be exhibiting: Ali Smith (FlowerSmith); Nicole Brady (Small Things Flower Co); Talia Craig (Petunia’s Florals); Diana Scafoglio (Petals, Presents and Parties); Anna McElhatten (Maven Way); Sabrina Johnson (FLOAT Flora); and Regan Smith (Arms of Persephone).

The exhibit, which is themed around the four seasons, will include regular gallery hours, sensory-conscious hours with reduced sound and lighting, and private hours for photographers. There will be a designer talk-back with a natural wine tasting and, at the end of the weekend, a “rowdy live concert.”

Smith, who organized the exhibition, said there has been a huge uptick in the independent florist industry because of the rise of social media and the ability to easily connect to clients without the need for a storefront.

“I think it’s really opened the doors for a lot of unique design styles and approaches to come through without having to go through that traditional florist house method,” she said.

Smith got into flowers fairly recently as a way to express creativity. She’d been a marketing copywriter, but was feeling burned out creatively. Not only did she fall in love with floristry as an art form, she also appreciated the personal connections to people — at their weddings, funerals and children’s births.

“I loved that I can be a part of people’s lives like that and sort of tell their story with flowers because I believe that they speak even when we can’t say exactly what we want to say,” she said.

Smith crossed paths with the other designers at markets and their own events. Many had participated in the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg’s “Art in Bloom” exhibition. They’ve built a community in which they help each other.

Proceeds from this exhibition will go to the establishment of a trade union for independent and freelance florists. The Tampa Bay Florists’ Fund would provide benefits like health care, sick leave and other forms of support. The goal is to create a thriving industry that attracts talent from around the country.

This is the inaugural exhibition, and Smith hopes it becomes an annual event.

What to know before you go to “Bloomers”

“Bloomers” runs Aug. 25-27. $12-$18 early bird gallery pricing runs through Friday, Aug. 18; $15-$20 advance gallery pricing runs from Aug. 18-Aug. 23; $20-$25 door gallery pricing begins Aug. 24. Prices vary for additional events. Heiress Gallery, The Factory St. Pete. 2622 Fairfield Ave. S, St. Petersburg. bloomerstb.com.