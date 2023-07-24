Bazaar Arabia spoke with the dynamic marketing manager of Flowers.ae. Interesting article below.

Blooming Brilliance: Discovering the Art of Luxury Flower Branding with Dina Almalik, the Marketing Manager of Flowers.ae

BY Priyanka Rajput July 13, 2023

We find out what goes behind keeping one of the UAE’s most well-known floral boutiques #ontrend

From Instagram-worthy floral arrangements to the rise of flower-centric communities, the world of luxury flower branding is experiencing an unprecedented bloom. Among the frontrunners in this thriving industry is Flowers.ae, a trailblazing luxury flower brand that has revolutionized elegance and sophistication.

To unveil the secrets behind their success, Bazaar Arabia spoke with the dynamic marketing manager of Flowers.ae, Dina Almalik. With an infectious passion for the art of luxury flower branding, Dina is a force to be reckoned with. Her boundless creativity fuels captivating marketing campaigns that leave an indelible mark on the audience.

Equipped with an innate understanding of consumer trends and an impeccable eye for design, Dina infuses the brand with a unique flair that sets it apart in the fiercely competitive landscape. Her vivacious energy and unwavering commitment to excellence have catapulted Flowers.ae to the forefront of the luxury flower industry, earning the brand a dedicated following.

Bazaar Arabia delves into Dina’s world to understand the intricacies of luxury flower branding and discover the magic that drives Flowers.ae to new heights.

Harper’s Bazaar Arabia (HBA): You initially began your career with a degree in Architecture. From that to being a brand manager at Flowers.ae is a 360 switch-up. How did that come about?

Dina Almalik (DA): After completing my degree in Architecture in 2015, I embarked on my career journey with a strong passion for creativity and design. However, as I began working in the field, I found myself increasingly drawn to the business and marketing aspects of the industry. I realized that I could leverage both my creative background and business acumen to excel in marketing management.

During my journey of self-discovery, I decided to explore the field of marketing further and delve into the intricacies of strategic brand management. Recognizing the importance of formal education in this field, I pursued a Master’s of Science in Marketing from King’s College London, which I completed in 2021. This program not only enhanced my theoretical knowledge but also provided me with practical insights into marketing strategy, consumer behavior, and digital marketing.

Through various job experiences and my academic journey, I discovered my love for business strategy combined with creativity, which aligned perfectly with the field of marketing. This realization led me to transition into marketing roles, where I could apply my skills in developing comprehensive marketing strategies, engaging target audiences, and driving business growth.

Now, as the marketing manager at Flowers.ae, I have the opportunity to combine my creative background, strategic thinking, and marketing expertise to create engaging experiences for customers while elevating the brand’s visibility and achieving business growth. This switch in my career path allowed me to pursue my passion for both creativity and business, making me a well-rounded marketing professional.

HBA: What inspired you to take on the role of marketing manager for a luxury flower brand?

DA: The role of marketing manager for a luxury flower brand presented a unique opportunity to combine my passion for marketing with my love for creativity and aesthetics. The enchanting beauty of flowers has always fascinated me, and I saw incredible potential in leveraging my skills to elevate the brand’s presence and create memorable experiences for customers.

Luxury flower brands offer distinctive and elegant product that resonates with people on an emotional level. The opportunity to contribute to the creation of meaningful moments and enhance the overall customer experience was truly inspiring to me. I wanted to be part of a brand that values quality, craftsmanship, and the ability to evoke joy and emotions through its products.

Moreover, the luxury flower industry is a dynamic and evolving market, which presents exciting challenges and opportunities for strategic marketing initiatives. Being at the forefront of this industry allows me to tap into my expertise in developing comprehensive marketing strategies, implementing innovative campaigns, and creating compelling brand narratives.

By taking on the role of marketing manager for a luxury flower brand, I can leverage my creative background, strategic thinking, and marketing expertise to position the brand as a leader in the market. It provides me with the chance to craft unique experiences, nurture customer relationships, and ultimately contribute to the growth and success of the brand.

HBA: Tell us about your journey with Flowers.ae from the beginning until now; how has your expertise helped transform the brand in the region?

DA: In my nearly two-year journey with Flowers.ae, the brand has undergone remarkable growth and transformation. We have achieved a significant 40% increase in sales and revenue year over year while also improving brand visibility, exposure, and customer retention. Our marketing efforts have expanded beyond digital channels to include offline avenues such as radio ads. By leveraging data-driven insights and a customer-centric approach, we have created personalized experiences that resonate with our target audience. Through exceptional customer service and continuous improvement, we have built trust and loyalty. I am proud to have played a part in transforming Flowers.ae and look forward to further success in the luxury flower market.

HBA: How do you keep the brand’s content fresh in a fiercely competitive and constantly changing social media landscape?

DA: To keep the brand’s content fresh in a fiercely competitive and constantly changing social media landscape, we employ several strategies. Firstly, we prioritize staying up-to-date with current trends and understanding the preferences of our target audience. This allows us to adapt our content to remain relevant and resonate with our followers.

Content marketing and storytelling play a crucial role in our approach. By crafting compelling narratives, we create engaging and shareable content that captivates our audience. We aim to evoke emotions and spark connections, leaving a lasting impact on people’s hearts and minds. Additionally, we consistently analyze social media analytics to gather insights into our audience’s behaviour and preferences. This data-driven approach helps us tailor our content to their interests and ensure we deliver what they value most.

In a rapidly evolving landscape, our agility and willingness to experiment are key. We are open to trying new formats, platforms, and strategies to keep our content fresh and innovative. By embracing change and being proactive, we can maintain a competitive edge and captivate our audience in an ever-evolving social media landscape.

Overall, our focus on staying current, being relevant, leveraging storytelling, and eliciting emotions enables us to stand out and thrive amidst intense competition.

HBA: What are some of your favourite floral arrangements by the brand?

DA: I find myself drawn to floral arrangements that showcase the versatility and beauty of roses. Roses come in a wide range of types and varieties, each with its own distinct characteristics and charm. Among these roses, one of my favourites is the O’Hara Rose. This particular rose variety stands out for its exceptional fragrance and delicate nature. The scent of O’Hara Roses is simply exquisite, adding an extra layer of sensory delight to any arrangement they are featured in. Their delicate petals and soft colours also lend a sense of elegance and grace to the overall composition.

I greatly appreciate the brand’s talent for combining these special roses with complementary blooms and foliage, creating harmonious and visually stunning arrangements. Their attention to detail and ability to strike the perfect balance between different elements result in arrangements that are not only visually appealing but also evoke a sense of emotion and beauty.

HBA: In this part of the world, we experience extremely harsh summers that, more often than not, damage plants and flowers. How do you combat these challenges?

DA: To combat the challenges posed by harsh summers in this region and protect our flowers, we employ several effective strategies. Firstly, we prioritize sourcing the best quality flowers from renowned regions such as Holland and Ecuador. These countries are known for their high-quality flower production, providing us with robust and resilient blooms that can better withstand the harsh summer conditions. Additionally, we have invested in perfect chiller vans for transportation and delivery. These specialized vehicles are equipped with advanced cooling systems that maintain optimal temperature and humidity levels, preserving the freshness and quality of the flowers during transit. Our team of experienced florists and staff members are trained to handle and care for flowers with utmost attention, ensuring they receive the necessary hydration, trimming, and protection throughout their journey.

By combining the use of high-quality flowers, perfect chiller vans, strategic scheduling, and expert care, we are able to combat the challenges posed by harsh summers in this region. These measures help us ensure that our customers receive the finest, freshest, and most resilient flowers that withstand the summer conditions and continue to bring joy and beauty.

When it comes to summer flowers that can withstand the heat and serve as refreshing home decor, I have a few top recommendations. These flowers not only thrive in hot weather but also bring a touch of beauty and freshness to your living space.

HBA: Finally, what are your top summer flower recommendations that would survive the heat and also double up as refreshing home decor?

DA: Sunflowers: Known for their vibrant yellow petals and sunny disposition, sunflowers are excellent summer flowers. They are heat-tolerant and have a long vase life, making them a perfect choice for home decor. Placing a bouquet of sunflowers in a prominent spot can instantly brighten up any room and evoke a cheerful atmosphere.

Zinnias: Zinnias are hardy summer flowers available in a wide range of colours, including vibrant pinks, oranges, and reds. They are heat-resistant and can tolerate dry conditions, making them an ideal choice for hot summer months. Zinnias look stunning when arranged in vases or used in floral arrangements, adding a pop of colour and vitality to your home decor.

Geraniums: Geraniums are versatile flowers that thrive in hot and dry conditions. With their lush foliage and vibrant blooms in shades of red, pink, and white, geraniums add a vibrant touch to any space. They are often used in hanging baskets, window boxes, or potted arrangements, making them a great choice for refreshing home decor.

These summer flowers not only survive the heat but also provide a refreshing and visually appealing ambience to your home. Whether used in bouquets, arrangements, or potted plants, they are sure to bring a sense of beauty and vibrancy during the hot summer months.

