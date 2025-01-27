To mark this milestone, Mellano & Company is embarking on a year-long celebration entitled ‘Blooming into a New Era!’ The celebration will highlight the generations of families and faces who have played an integral role in the company throughout the years while also looking ahead to the next century.

US (CA): Mellano & Company celebrates 100 years in business

Since 1925, when Giovanni Mellano began growing and selling flowers, this family-owned business has been dedicated to cultivating beautiful blooms and creating lasting careers. “From humble beginnings to a trusted industry brand, it is today that Mellano & Company’s core values of family, hard work, and stewardship of the land have been the guiding thread, evident in every stunning bouquet blossom and bunch grown in the magnificent Mellano & Co. fields.”

According to Misty Wellborn, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Mellano & Company, “The success of Mellano & Company is rooted in family values and the dedication of our incredible team. From our commitment to sustainability to our commitment to stewarding the land, it’s the people that have always made a difference. As we celebrate over a century of floral excellence, we look forward to continuing to nurture both the land and future generations.”

Looking ahead: ‘Blooming into a new era’

As Mellano & Company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, they claim to be a eager to continue growing, evolving, and innovating as they enter a new chapter. The team invites flower enthusiasts everywhere to visit one of their wholesale locations in the coming year and celebrate a “Century of Floral Finesse”.

Publication date: Fri 17 Jan 2025